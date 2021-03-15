Conservation management plan to be developed for the Curragh Plains

The Department of Defence and Kildare County Council are seeking to develop a conservation management plan for the Curragh Plains.

A team, led by landscape architects The Paul Hogarth Company, has been hired by the council and department to develop the plan and a branding strategy.

“This project aims to highlight the importance and significance of the Curragh Plains and develop policies and management actions that will ensure the area is appropriately conserved, managed, maintained and interpreted,” the council said.

There is to be a community engagement process involving various stakeholders including the Defence Forces - which operates much of the land, people living in the Curragh military camp, local businesses, residents groups, farmers and Horse Racing Ireland.

The Covid-19 restrictions mean public consultation meeting are not possible, but online submissions can be made at www.curraghplains.ie.

“It is vital that anyone with an interest in the Curragh Plains and its conservation and management, engage with this process, as it’s your views and opinions that help inform the outcome,” the council said.