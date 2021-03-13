Beach finds from a starfish to a badger’s skull. Readers’ nature queries

My son Dara (5) found this starfish on the beach. – Cliona Kelly, Donabate, Co Dublin

It’s a brittle star, in the starfish family.

Cuttlefish bone

I found this object on a beach at Tramore, It was about 15cm long and 6cm wide. – Paul Halley, Tramore, Co Waterford

It’s the bone of a cuttlefish.

Witch’s butter fungus

During our walk at Tintern Abbey we spotted this black growth on the bark of a tree. – Rowena McGrath, Ramsgrange, Co Wexford

It’s a fungus called witch’s butter, which grows on broadleaved trees, especially oak.

Badger skull

My granddaughter, Aebhin Ryan, found this skull bone on Banna strand. Any chance of identifying it? – Padraic Coughlan, Ballyard, Tralee, Co Kerry

It looks like (and is the right size for) a badger skull.

Cormorant

My husband spotted this white-headed cormorant fishing in the Dodder. We’ve only seen fully black cormorants before. Is it a variation or to do with the breeding season? – Donna Marie O’Donovan, Rathfarnham, Co Dublin

This is the cormorant in spring plumage. It loses the white colour at other times of the year.

Goose barnacles

Could you help me identify these sea worms? We found them attached to a log washed up on the shore after stormy weather. I’ve never seen anything like them before. – Suzanne Nicholls, Tramore, Co Waterford

The creatures in your photo are goose barnacles, which float in the ocean as larvae and attach to whatever flotsam they encounter.



Hen pheasant

This hen pheasant visited my garden to feed on seeds dropping from the bird feeders. – Peadar Mac Rory, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at ​viney@anu.ie. Include a postal address.