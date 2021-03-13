Beach finds from a starfish to a badger’s skull. Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on a Dodder cormorant’s spring plumage, witch’s butter and goose barnacles

Ethna Viney

Brittle star

Brittle star

 

My son Dara (5) found this starfish on the beach. – Cliona Kelly, Donabate, Co Dublin 
It’s a brittle star, in the starfish family.

Cuttlefish bone
Cuttlefish bone

I found this object on a beach at Tramore, It was about 15cm long and 6cm wide. – Paul Halley, Tramore, Co Waterford
It’s the bone of a cuttlefish.

Witch’s butter fungus
Witch’s butter fungus

During our walk at Tintern Abbey we spotted this black growth on the bark of a tree. – Rowena McGrath, Ramsgrange, Co Wexford
It’s a fungus called witch’s butter, which grows on broadleaved trees, especially oak.

Badger skull
Badger skull

My granddaughter, Aebhin Ryan, found this skull bone on Banna strand. Any chance of identifying it? – Padraic Coughlan, Ballyard, Tralee, Co Kerry
It looks like (and is the right size for) a badger skull.

Cormorant
Cormorant

My husband spotted this white-headed cormorant fishing in the Dodder. We’ve only seen fully black cormorants before. Is it a variation or to do with the breeding season? – Donna Marie O’Donovan, Rathfarnham, Co Dublin
This is the cormorant in spring plumage. It loses the white colour at other times of the year.

Goose barnacles
Goose barnacles

Could you help me identify these sea worms? We found them attached to a log washed up on the shore after stormy weather. I’ve never seen anything like them before. – Suzanne Nicholls, Tramore, Co Waterford
The creatures in your photo are goose barnacles, which float in the ocean as larvae and attach to whatever flotsam they encounter.
 

Hen pheasant
Hen pheasant

This hen pheasant visited my garden to feed on seeds dropping from the bird feeders. – Peadar Mac Rory, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at ​viney@anu.ie. Include a postal address.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.