Pat Kenny challenges plan for nursing home beside his house

Broadcaster Pat Kenny is fighting plans for a 104-bed nursing home beside his house saying it is akin to stuffing an “ugly sister’s foot into Cinderella’s delicate slipper”.

Mr Kenny and his wife Kathy have filed a formal planning observation against developer Bartra Properties for the plans on a site beside their home in the Bulloch Harbour area of Dalkey in south county Dublin.

The proposed development consists of the demolition of the 289sq m Maple Tree House and the removal of the foundation of a previously demolished site to make way for the care home.

The Kenny’s property, The Anchorage, which they bought in 1988, borders the site to the southeast.

“As in the pantomime we suggest that the developers are attempting to stuff an ‘ugly sister’s foot’ into Cinderella’s delicate slipper,” their submission to Dún-Laoghaire Rathdown County Council sets out.

They claim the proposal is not in compliance with proper planning or the sustainable development of the area, and that it stands to “detrimentally impact on the Anchorage and the neighbouring house Montpelier and other residential properties in the area”. They also express concern for a local badger population currently in breeding season.

“It is our view that Bartra Properties have bought a challenging and problematic site, which requires sensitive and creative treatment. What they have been doing in this application and in the previous application has been precisely the opposite.”

The objection also expresses concern for the would-be nursing home residents.

“Although situated close to the picturesque Bulloch Harbour, the residents have no views of same, and some are particularly punished by the lack of an available vista.”

It is not the first time the broadcaster has locked horns with Bartra. In 2018, Mr Kenny successfully fought off plans by the developer for apartments adjacent to The Anchorage although An Bord Pleanála later overturned that decision with some amendments. The proposed nursing home would replace the apartment plan.

In a similar objection at that time, Mr Kenny had argued the development would be “seriously injurious to the setting, amenity and appreciation of neighbouring properties”.

Bartra declined to comment on the Kennys’ latest observation.