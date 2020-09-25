“Working life is about collaboration and team work”

What did you study and when did you graduate?

I graduated from Imperial College London in 2017, with a MEng degree in Chemical Engineering. I then went on to study a Masters in Management at London Business School and moved to Dublin in September 2018 to join the EY Graduate Programme.

What attracted you to your current role?

My studies and work experiences helped me realise the importance of finding a career that would drive my passion for continuous learning and working in high performing teams. Having lived in multiple countries around the world, I felt it was necessary that I joined a company with a strong global presence and focus on diversity and inclusiveness.

My sister had worked in EY Paris and recommended I apply to the Advisory Graduate Programme. It immediately appeared like a perfect fit: I would be able to engage with a wide range or sectors and collaborate with people from different backgrounds, while continuing to develop my professional skills by undertaking a number of external qualifications. The interview process only strengthened my perception of the company as being fast paced, high performing and committed to its People agenda, and I was thrilled to receive an offer to join their 2018 Advisory Graduate Programme.

What challenges were presented by the transition to the working world?

I personally found the transition from education to the working world very smooth. By joining EY as part of the graduate programme, I got the opportunity to take part in a two week on-boarding which I believe provided me with a certain set of tools and confidence I needed to successfully kickstart my career. Throughout the graduate programme, I was also able to attend a number of workshops and trainings that definitely contributed to helping me get acclimated to the workplace.

The main difference I found between education and the working world, is that everything you do at work will have an impact on either your organisation, your client or the customer. Generally, the reach or your work is much wider than anything you would have done at university, which is something that I personally find very exciting.

Do you have any mentors? If so, what is their value to you?

I have a few mentors at EY. I was assigned a mentor at the beginning of my graduate programme and I further developed informal mentor relationships with people I have worked with over the past two years. Their mentorships have been absolutely invaluable in terms of personal development and career progression.

These are people I look up to and solicit for career-related advice. I was recently given the opportunity to move business areas within EY and the ability to ask for my mentors’ guidance and leverage their experience was instrumental in helping me make the right career decision.

Thanks to them I have been able to expand my connections within the company, as they are always keen to introduce me to people from their own network. In addition to helping me integrate within the film, these mentorships have also led me to great opportunities to work on exciting projects internally.

What is the most valuable thing you have learned since you joined the workforce?

I think the most valuable thing I have learned is to ask for help whenever I need it. When I started as a new graduate, I was under the wrong impression that asking for help might affect my performance. I quickly realised that asking for help and flagging issues early is actually seen a sign of maturity rather than a sign of weakness.

In most cases, you will find that people have already been thinking about the same issue, or that someone in the organisation has the answer to your question. You would be surprised how effectively a twenty minute conversation can help you resolve a situation and give you the clarity you need to complete your task to the highest standards. Working life is about collaboration and team work, and asking for help is part of it.

Personally, I have learned so much more when asking for help, than I have trying to work things out on my own. Ultimately, I believe this is the main purpose of the graduate programme: to continuously widen and improve your skill set.

What is the one piece of advice you would offer new graduates?

My one piece of advice would be to reach out to people in your organisation for informal (virtual) coffee chats to learn about their background and what they do within the firm. It is a great way to build your network and get a deeper understanding of the different lines of work within your company.

I have found that more often than not, even if they are really busy, people will make time for a 30 minutes catch-up, especially with graduates. I really would not hesitate to put in a quick meeting with people you would like to connect with.

It is also a great opportunity to talk about your work and make yourself known to people outside of your day-to-day job.

How has Covid-19 affected your working life

As most people in corporate jobs, I have been working remotely since March, and therefore have not been able to meet in person with anyone from work.

It has definitely been challenging, but I have tried my best to make the most out of this situation. For example, not having to commute two hours a day has afforded me the time to do things for myself such as cooking or yoga. However, I must say I do miss the physical interactions I would normally have in the office. Hallway conversations have been replaced by formal meetings and I find it much more challenging to get hold of someone for a few minutes to resolve a pressing issue or get an answer to a query.

The technology we have access to has nonetheless made working remotely very smooth. Video conferencing is a great way to feel connected to your team and I have found that a quick phone call can save a lot of time and a lot of e-mails!

- Jenna Clarke Molloy