‘The graduate recruitment process doesn’t have to be confined to a specific timeframe’

What/where did you study and when did you graduate?

I graduated from UCD in 2016 after completing my degree – BA (Hons) in business and law.

Why did you apply to the company you now work for?

I became interested in working in tax after completing a few tax modules in college. I thought it might be an area I would find interesting to work in and potentially excel at. I heard a lot about KPMG’s tax specialist department and the variety of clients and industries they provide services to. The firm also provides excellent exam support to its trainees, which was central to the reason why I chose to apply to KPMG. I have been working at KPMG for two years now and the training and experience I have received so far has been second to none.

What did you find most challenging about the working world?

The most notable challenge was the responsibility that comes with working in a firm as part of a team. You find yourself being relied upon by your colleagues from the very start so you have to step up to the plate. It is a great learning experience which you quickly get used to.

Do you have any mentors and if so what is their value to you?

I have a number of mentors at various levels including managers and other trainees. KPMG is a great training ground where you are encouraged to approach colleagues with questions and draw from their knowledge and expertise. The company also has a buddy programme in place where incoming first-year trainees are allocated a more senior trainee who is responsible for helping them to settle in to the firm.

What is the most valuable thing you have learned since you joined the workforce?

The most valuable thing I have learned is the importance of a work-life balance. It is something that you take for granted when you are in college but once you begin your professional career it is easy to become consumed by work, no matter what industry you work in. It is so important to focus on your personal life as well as working life by making time for friends, family, hobbies and travelling. Thankfully I can achieve this balance at KPMG.

One piece of advice for graduates?

When I was in my final year of college, the focus of my peers seemed to be on applying to as many graduate programmes as possible in order to secure a job after college, which often resulted in people accepting the first offers they received. I have realised since then that the graduate recruitment process doesn’t have to be confined to a specific timeframe. I have seen lots of friends left disheartened after not receiving graduate job offers in their final year of college but eventually entering their industry of choice via other routes or after taking some time off to travel and work abroad.