NUIG reserves accommodation for Irish speaking students

Irish language speakers are to be allocated reserved places in student residences at NUI Galway as part of a scheme to boost the language at the university.

The scheme includes Irish language student residences, which are described as “designated accommodation with reserved places for Irish-speaking students”. The first group of students is already in residence for the coming year.

Other aspects of the scheme include the appointment of a strategic co-ordinator to work across NUI Galway campuses to prepare a “comprehensive plan of cultural and social events” through Irish.

The university is also to collect all Irish language material and news together on its website. Furthermore, NUI Galway will prepare an “institutional language plan” based on, and appropriate for, the fluency level and number of Irish speakers on campus.

Finally, a steering committee will be established to monitor the preparation and implementation of the institutional language plan.

The aim of the scheme is to “improve and broaden Irish language services” for the university community,” NUI Galway said in a statement.

“There are a range of goals set out that will add significantly to use of the Irish language on campus,” it said. “These goals will be achieved between 2018 and 2021.”

NUI Galway president Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, said promotion of the Irish language was “a core value” of the work and mission of the university.

“This was a scheme initiated in NUI Galway more than 25 years ago, and it is fitting, in that context, to welcome a new generation of Irish speaking students to a designated Irish speaking area in Corrib Village,” he said.