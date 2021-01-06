Teacher union alarm over ‘rushed and reckless’ move to partially reopen schools

Unions representing school staff have expressed alarm over the Government’s “rushed and reckless” decision to keep schools open for special needs and Leaving Cert students.

The Cabinet agreed on Wednesday to keep secondary schools open for three days a week for up to 60,000 Leaving Cert students from next Monday.

In addition, special schools and special classes will reopen for an estimated 15,000 pupils.

However, the three teachers’ unions said they have serious reservations over the health implications for their members, while union representing special needs assistants said the decision was unworkable.

Crucially, none have yet signalled that they will take industrial action or instruct members not to turn up for work next week.

Instead, they are seeking further meetings with the depart ment and access to public health advice.

John Boyle, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation’s general secretary, questioned how it will be safe for staff or children to attend special education settings.

“The rushed plan as laid out today is reckless and takes unnecessary risks which could easily be avoided. In light of public health advice, it is questionable whether attendance at such premises will be other than minimal,” he said.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) said it had not been provided with a “credible level of assurance by the Government that schools will be safe places” next week.

“The union has no access to medical data demonstrating that schools are sufficiently safe for students and teachers at this time, in the context of the new variant and the alarmingly high numbers,” it said, in a statement.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland said it was “ gravely concerned” the Government’s “ premature decision” which was “ deeply damaging to the trust and confidence that has allowed us to keep schools open since September.

“Our members do not have trust and confidence that opening schools to Leaving Certificate students as is proposed can be safely achieved under the current circumstances,” said TUI president Martin Marjoram.

“We are seriously concerned by both the health and safety risks and logistical problems posed by this move at this time.”

He said further engagement with public health representatives was urgently required.

Andy Pike, head of education at trade union Fórsa which represents thousands of special needs assistants, said reopening special schools and classes as normal “presents challenges that just cannot be met”.

He said feedback from its members indicated that “many will not be able to attend work due to a lack of childcare and valid safety concerns”.

Mr Pike added that a limited service could be provided through “structured remote supports” or a programme which resembles summer support programmes.

Under the Government’s decision, teachers will be authorised to access school buildings to support remote learning or face to face teaching as needed and the 5km travel restriction will not apply.

Unions were informed during meetings with the department that childcare provision would be made for special education staff, though they said there was no clarity on how this would work.

However, apeaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the latest public health advice the Government has received indicated that schools remain safe settings.

He said the Chief Medical Officer’s advice was that the main public health risk to reopening schools centred on the mobilisation of more than one million students and teachers.

This led to the Government’s decision to shut schools for most students during January, with “limited exceptions” for 61,000 Leaving Cert students and up to 15,000 students with special needs .

Minister for Education Norma Foley said the decision has been made in the best interests of students, especially those facing into exams and with learning disabilities.

She said schools and teachers had proved resilient in the past in reopening schools and she was convinced the education sector will “not be found wanting” in reopening again in a limited way.