Education

Special needs assistants aggrieved by ‘demeaning’ practice, union tells Oireachtas

SNAs feel ‘unrecognised, undervalued and disrespected’, says Fórsa official

Special needs assistants were required to attend schools in June even when no students with additions needs were due in, a Fórsa official has said. Photograph: iStock
Sarah Burns
Thu Sept 25 2025 - 06:00

Cleaning out fish tanks, gardening and washing cars are examples of inappropriate work being “foisted” upon special needs assistants (SNAs), TDs and Senators have been told.

Andy Pike, head of education at Fórsa trade union, said SNAs in post-primary schools were compelled to attend schools in June “even where no students with additional needs were due to attend themselves”.

Mr Pike told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Education and Youth on Wednesday the practice was “demeaning” and caused “a sense of grievance” as teachers are not required to attend school if there are no students on the premises.

He said special needs assistants generally feel “unrecognised, undervalued and disrespected” both within their schools and the Department of Education and Youth.

Mr Pike pointed out the minimum educational qualification required for SNAs had not been reviewed or changed since 1979 and most had, during their own time and expense, achieved a QQI Level 6 qualification.

The “inherent insecure employment” of special needs assistants was another concern for them, he said.

Each year the National Council for Special Educational Needs publishes SNA allocations for schools and “each year SNAs waited anxiously for the allocations to be published on the NCSE website to find out if they still had a job in the forthcoming school year”.

The Department of Education and Youth said this year’s budget provided for 1,600 SNAs, the largest number ever allocated, bringing the total number to more than 23,000.

A dedicated SNA workforce development unit was established in 2022 and is working to conclude the first special needs assistants workforce development plan, it said.

The plan is scheduled to be submitted for the Minister’s consideration shortly.

“It is envisaged that the plan will introduce policy developments which will bring clarity and direction to the SNA service,” the department said.

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times
