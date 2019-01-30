Stricter entry demands for primary teaching course delayed for a year

Stricter entry requirements for applicants to a postgraduate course in primary teaching have been delayed for a year.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh said higher requirements in relation to Leaving Certificate grades in Irish, English and Maths, which were due to apply for entry in 2019, would now be introduced in 2020 for the Professional Master of Education (PME) programme.

There are 200 places available on the primary PME across four primary teacher training colleges - Dublin City University, Maynooth University, Marino Institute of Education and Mary Immaculate College.

Mr McHugh said the the original timing of introduction of the requirements may have caused difficulties for some students planning for a PME as a way of entering the primary teaching profession.

The Master’s programme is designed for students who have already studied an undergraduate degree other than a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree - the traditional route into the profession.

Mr McHugh said the higher entry requirements would apply from September 2019 for students entering the BEd programme.

“Having relatively high minimum entry requirements in core subject areas of Irish, English and Mathematics is key to ensuring quality teaching and learning in primary schools,”the Minister said.

“We are giving those students time and clarity on the new requirements. It is the right thing to do. The deferral means we are allowing students the opportunity to make arrangements to ensure they have the necessary entry requirements.” he said.