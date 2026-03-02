‘Are there paths into careers in technology other than through the university route?’

Question

I am currently taking a one-year level five post-Leaving Cert qualification in information technology. I have recently applied to the CAO for a number of technology-based programmes, but due to family financial circumstances, I would find it difficult to fund myself through a three- or four-year degree.

Are there pathsinto careers in technology other than through the university route?

Answer

Spending three to four years completing a technology-based degree is not the only route for school leavers or those considering a career change, in securing an entry-level position, and progressing successfully in a wide range of technological occupations.

While a level eight degree can open doors, many employers prioritise skills and experience over formal education. All employers value what you can do, not just what’s on paper. This is true across many sectors of the economy, the problem being that of securing an interview in a world where third-level qualifications have become the norm in many industries.

But, at the end of the day, one’s skills and the ability to learn matter most. As technology evolves at an unprecedented pace, employers increasingly value what you can do today and how quickly you can learn as new tools emerge. Having the ability to demonstrate problem-solving skills, a keen sense of curiosity, and the ability to learn and adapt can be more valuable to an employer than a degree.

There are alternative learning pathways to securing a university degree, certifications, microdegrees and online courses offer affordable, job-focused training. Boot camps and hackathons that include project work help learners build technical skills and apply them in real-world scenarios.

There are a range of pathways into a tech career – technology apprenticeship programmes provided through Fit, Post-Leaving Cert (PLC) courses similar to the one you are currently taking, and boot camps now provide pathways into roles like software development, UX design, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

For those without a third-level qualification in technology, Fidelity Investments Ireland’s Jump2IT Apprenticeship Programme combines hands-on experience with academic learning, providing a non-traditional pathway with support and resources for candidates from a non-tech background. Their intern programmes provide hands-on work experience and structured learning to help applicants prepare for the future.

For those at the other end of the spectrum, who have recently completed or are in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and/or Information Technology, and now want to consider a career in technology, graduate opportunities programmes are a great way to kick-start a career in tech. Fidelity’s Leap Technology Graduate Programme offers immersive, high-impact learning experiences that accelerate a career as a technologist.

Soft skills are also hugely important as technology is built to solve problems, so roles often require creative thinking, communication, and leadership skills alongside technical expertise, Being a strong team player – able to take feedback and adapt positively – makes a real difference in fast‑moving tech environments.

An ability to demonstrate your work, having a strong portfolio or projects completed, GitHub contributions, or freelance work, can speak louder than academic qualifications. Demonstrating real-world impact builds trust with hiring managers.

There are exceptions – certain roles, such as tech research or data science, may still require advanced degrees due to their complexity.

Continuous learning and a growth mindset are key to success in any career journey through life. But given that technology changes so rapidly, ongoing upskilling matters more than a one-time qualification.

Across the entire economy, people are working in jobs today that didn’t exist five to 10 years ago, for example, cloud engineers, prompt engineers. Ultimately, adaptability, curiosity and constant learning are key to long-term success in any occupation.