Drawn-out Iran conflict would hurt Ukraine’s air defence, says Zelenskiy

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has acknowledged potential ripple effects from the US-led bombing campaign in Iran. Photograph: EPA

A protracted war in the Middle East could reduce the availability of air defences for Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, acknowledging potential ripple effects from the US-led bombing campaign in Iran.

Washington has all but stopped providing military aid to Kyiv since US president Donald Trump returned to the White House last year, but the US continues to sell weapons financed by Ukraine’s allies, mainly from Europe.

Zelenskiy said that he had discussed military assistance with German chancellor Friedrich Merz earlier on Monday and is set to discuss the issue with other capitals later in the day.

Aid tranches from allies are proceeding as usual for now, he said.

“The shipments that we counted on haven’t declined,” Zelenskiy said in recorded answers posted on a WhatsApp chat with reporters on Monday.

“In any case, if military activities in the Middle East are prolonged, it will undoubtedly influence the supply.”

The strikes on Iran take place at a particularly fraught moment for talks to end Russia’s four-year invasion as delegations for US-brokered peace negotiations were set to meet in Abu Dhabi for another round of trilateral talks.

Zelenskiy said he had no information that the talks are going to be cancelled, but that Turkey or Switzerland may become alternative venues for the meeting, which would be the fourth gathering in the format since the start of the year.

Russian officials increasingly consider that there’s no point in continuing US-led peace talks unless Kyiv is willing to cede territory to reach a deal, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Talks this week will be decisive in whether or not the sides can agree on terms to end the war, they said, before Iran strikes began on Saturday.

The territorial issue is the most difficult to resolve. Zelenskiy insists that the fortified area of the eastern Donetsk region still under Ukraine’s control is vital for defending the country against any future Russian attack – and that Kyiv won’t recognise Moscow’s illegal occupation of any Ukrainian territory.

Russia hasn’t changed its goals in Ukraine, but its appetite for land has “slightly declined” in talks, Zelenskiy said.

At the same time, Kyiv is not discussing any swaps that would include retrieving small Russia-controlled territories on its borders in return for giving up the rest of Ukraine-held areas in Donbas, according to the president.

Russia is ready to withdraw troops from Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy and Kharkiv regions as well as the Dnipropetrovsk region as part of the accord, and would not press demands for more territory in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, one person told Bloomberg.

Attacks have continued in the meantime. A Russian ‌drone hit a ​commuter train on Monday in ​the central ⁠Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, ‌killing ‌one ​person and ⁠wounding ​seven people, Ukraine’s deputy ​prime ‌minister Oleksiy Kuleba ​said on ⁠the ⁠Telegram messaging ​app.

Regional officials said two children were ‌among those wounded ⁠in the attack.

– Bloomberg