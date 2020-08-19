Q&A: What does court ruling on calculated grades mean for Leaving Cert students?

What just happened?

Elijah Burke, a Leaving Cert student who was home-schooled by his mother, has won his High Court challenge against the Minister for Education’s decision to exclude him from the calculated grades process.

He claimed the exclusion of students who were tutored by a parent or close relative at home from the calculated grades process breached his rights and was unfair and discriminatory.

And what did the judge say?

Mr Justice Charles Meenan found the fact that calculated grade system excluded home schooled students on the grounds that their parents had a conflict of interest was “irrational, unreasonable and unlawful.”

In Elijah’s case. his mother, who is a qualified teacher, taught him across nine subjects. He also completed mocks, assessments and other projects at home.

The judge noted that a system was in place in schools to deal with scenarios where a Leaving Cert student has been taught by a parent or relative. (In this case, another teacher estimates a student’s grades). However, so such system was in place for home-schooled students.

Why did the Department of Education refuse to award him calculated grades in the first place?

It argued that it was not possible to give Elijah a calculated grade due to an absence of credible evidence from an “appropriate” source.

This was because his mother faced a conflict of interest and accepting estimated marks from a family member would “undermine the integrity and credibility” of the process.

It also argued that there was a lack of credible, independent evidence upon which Elijah, who did not sit the Junior Cert, could be given a calculated grade.

Does this ruling have implications for other students?

Yes, but it’s difficult to say at this stage how many.

The judge said his decision was applicable to all students who find themselves in the same situation.

The Department of Education told the court that about 10 other home-schooled students were in the same situation as Elijah and had been refused grades.

However, it also said it expects that it will be unable to award a total of about 3,000 grades. They include students who were attached to a school, but were taking one or more subjects outside it.

Many of these students are from non-Irish backgrounds studying a language at home and who were taught by a parent. It seems very likely that some of these students will be affected by the ruling.

Eileen McCabe, Elijah’s solicitor, said the ruling means any home-schooled student or candidate taking a subject out-of-school who who has been refused a grade on the basis that their teacher is a relative should now be entitled to have their work independently assessed.

These students will need to show that they have a body of work to demonstrate their achievements.

“Our argument was that out-of-school learners should be treated in the same way as in-school learners when it comes to conflicts of interest,” she said. “The department admitted in court that the process was designed for in-school students, but it is guaranteed in the Constitution that you are allowed to be educated at home.”

What happens now?

Under the ruling, the department must arrange for an independent teacher to be assigned to examine Elijah’s body of work and decide if he is eligible for a grade.

It is likely that the department will have to do the same for other students in his situation. These students will need to show evidence of their achievement to date, such as project work, assessments and mock exams.

Does this cause problems for the department?

It’s probably the last thing they needed. All hands are on deck finalising calculated grades for thousands of students on September 7th. There is also nervousness over the public reaction to calculated grades. It will need to act quickly to facilitate home-schooled students to get grades in time for taking up a potential college place.