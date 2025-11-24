Less forest ‘school’, more ‘nature immersion project that focuses on a child’s wellbeing’

Our grandparents long talked about the merits of the “great outdoors” and, whatever the weather, children were encouraged (or ordered) to play outside, enjoy the fresh air and learn about the world around them. But as far as education went, classes were firmly inside at a desk, with schoolwork followed to the letter.

Of course, there were some exceptions and as a child I have fond memories of teachers suddenly announcing class time outside or nature walks in the local environs, but this was only during spells of fine weather and once the clouds returned, so too, did the confines of the classroom.

But times are changing and there is now a network of forest schools across Ireland where children can engage in learning activities in the outdoor environment, a practice which organisers and parents alike say not only helps children to achieve a greater understanding of the world, but also boosts their confidence and self-esteem.

Jasmine Patel Bolger is a forest school leader at Wild Earth in Co Clare. She says that venue is less of a school and more of a “nature immersion project which focuses on a young person’s wellbeing”.

“Wild Earth was created in 2022 by a group of parents, who were worried for the mental wellbeing and physical health of their children,” she says. “Now, we have a diverse group of children attending, who are registered as homeschooled – and this means many different things to different families. Some children crave to make, create and craft, while others are in nature, learning through exploration, adventure and creation in wild spaces. This is all fluid, so we see that children need to run around in nature to regulate and then to connect with what intrinsically motivates them to follow their passions.

“Our hope is to give them a space to do that and feel safe to be themselves. We trust that young people can lead their own learning – we have no set curriculum and/or fixed classes. We aim to create a safe, nature-based space for children to build confidence in themselves, build on restorative, compassionate communication skills and have opportunities to access skill sharing and activities which seek to spark their own intrinsic curiosities and interests – that means something different for each child and each family.”

The facilitator, or seanóir – one of three – is also the parent of five-year-old Arlo who attends Wild Earth, along with more than 20 others aged between five and 15, all of whom have diverse interests, needs and backgrounds. “Some of the young people are neurodivergent; we have mixed ethnic and migrant children, some families who are experiencing poverty and some children who identify as LGBTQIA+,” says Jasmine. “We hope to be a safe space for all vulnerable and marginalised young people and see that as an essential service.

“And, my role is to care and hold space for young people and their families. Mostly this means taking time to get to know them all and what their needs are. It also involves seeing the whole person and supporting them to compassionately communicate, value themselves authentically while also beginning to grasp concepts such as equity, responsibility [and] respect, and deepen their sense of engagement to nature and climate action through fun and tangible activities.

Wild Earth: 'It’s okay to do things differently.' Photograph: Eamon Ward

“Our daily rhythm has minimal structure to it. Children arrive from 10am and, using a very forest school wolf howl, we call everyone in for a morning circle. Young people and seanóirs take turns to host and we run through what activities or plans we have for the day. There may be a guest visiting to do an activity – it could be candle making, drawing, straw-hat making, whittling, fire building/lighting, dancing, a nature craft, a first-aid class, or cooking – or community members might facilitate an activity or game, depending on interests and skills that are on offer at the time – in the past, this has included sewing, Korean cooking, fairy house creations, maths club, vegetable growing, tree planting, rock climbing.”

Surrounded by the beautiful Burren and coastal landscape, the group often visits local woodlands, beaches and community farms as well as Wildland adventure park and other attractions in the area.

Katrina Sheerin is one of the parents whose children attend Wild Earth and she says that she was drawn to the concept as she had always wanted to homeschool, following her own unhappy experience in school which left her feeling lost amid the “pressure and negativity”.

Having done some research and even attempted to undertake her daughters’ education herself, she came across Wild Earth and, after visiting it in 2023, decided it was the right choice for Emily (eight) and Olivia (six). “My daughters started in September 2024 and they have loved it ever since,” she says. “We have made friends with the families within the Wild Earth community and we all depend on each other for child minding, lifts, clothes swaps, learning resources, skill shares, meitheals and general support when parenting such free spirits.

“It differs from school because it’s not school. We are home educators or home schoolers, which is not just ‘school at home’. I think that during Covid many people got a glimpse in to a child’s workload and they either decided they wanted something different and would love to take on the challenge themselves or they wanted the schools to reopen quickly because they were not able to do all the work that the teachers do. For us, Wild Earth complements our home-educating journey.”

It’s not normal to have children who are all the same age in the same place all day and expect them to mature or learn from other children older or younger than themselves — Katrina Sheerin

Katrina and her husband Anthony, who also has a 21-year-old daughter called Amy, are very hands on with the facility and are “responsible for providing resources and materials, as well as learning opportunities” for their daughters.

“Everyone is responsible for their own family, but we skill share as much as we can,” she says. “I like to imagine a world where communities just help each other, we slow down, we gather, we look out for each other, I grow carrots and you grow potatoes, so we just share what we have, we do what we are able for, not try to do it all individually. And I want my daughters to be exposed to so many different opinions, cultures, values, beliefs and people, so that when they grow up they will want to make the world a better place.

“Conflict resolution is also a huge part of Wild Earth. There is no punishment, instead there are lots of boundaries which need to be respected and the adults and children make agreements about what happens. Obviously some rules are in place to keep children and adults safe and these are explained to the children, not just told to them.

“They are trained in restorative practices, which gives children a chance to understand their actions and the actions of others and not be afraid to make mistakes and learn from them. They can make a mistake and own up to it and ask for support in fixing it. There is no fear around it.”

The first-aid instructor says home education was ‘an easy decision’ for her family and Wild Earth offered a place for her children to make friends, play, learn, grow and develop with like-minded children.

“To anyone considering it, I would say that if you can make it work and it’s something you are considering, then just go for it,” she says. “There are a huge number of home-educating families in Ireland, so you will find a community somewhere nearby. The whole ‘socialisation’ aspect that people always ask about drives me crazy – it’s not normal to have children who are all the same age in the same place all day and expect them to mature or learn from other children older or younger than themselves. We as adults don’t just spend time with people exactly the same age as us so why should children?”

Jasmine agrees, but would encourage anyone interested to do their research, ask questions and “investigate what’s out there”.

“It’s okay to do things differently and there are many tribes and belief systems that exist,” she says. “Look for one that causes no harm to others and that ignites purpose aligned to your own personal values. In order to find a learning journey which suits your child and family, you first need to identify your own values. Mainstream school doesn’t align for me and my family and that’s why I’ve chosen to work at Wild Earth and why my child attends this service.

“We are all different and whatever is right for you is okay. I would also say that it’s okay to try things out. Many young people are able to adapt and are much more flexible at facing difficulties than we adults are. This is a gift that we should nurture, as ultimately, facing challenges and living through them builds our resilience.

“In a world where climate challenges will become more and more frequent, and young people’s mental health and wellbeing faces more dips and struggles, we believe that building resilience, deepening community and learning transferable life skills are so important for them to feel empowered and confident in their futures.

“Ireland and the Irish spirit has always known that a diverse community strengthens us as a whole – so we would like to advocate for this and to continue our work of holding a safe space for all young people in our community.”

For more information visit wildearthclare.com and irishforestschoolassociation.ie