Primary school principals often wait several days for Covid outbreak guidance

Primary principals say they are forced to wait several days in many cases before receiving guidance from public health authorities once Covid-19 cases have been identified in their schools.

Under official protocols, public health doctors conduct risk assessments within 24 hours of a school being informed of a positive case. This determines how many staff or pupils should have to self-isolate or undergo testing.

However, a survey of 530 primary school principals conducted by the National Principals’ Forum last week indicates that many are waiting much longer.

The poll found that just under 30 per cent of principals received calls from public heath authorities on the same day that a positive case was identified in a school.

However, the remainder of respondents said they were waiting for a further day (22 per cent), two days (16 per cent), three days (10 per cent) or between four days and a week (22 per cent).

On a more positive note, the vast majority of schools (92 per cent) felt they were well equipped with a Covid response plan, in the event of positive cases being identified.

However, the survey also found many primary school principals were worried about the capacity of their schools to implement social distancing rules for pupils.

Almost 60 per cent said one-metre social distancing rules were not possible for 3rd to 6th class pupils, in line with public health guidelines.

Sick leave

Most also reported problems accessing substitute teachers or special needs assistants due to higher rates of sick leave.

In comments supplied to the survey, some principals expressed concern that some parents were “not willing to inform schools of Covid tests” and sending sick children into school.

Principals also reported feeling “on their own” when trying to decide on the right course of action after positive cases were identified, while others said they had problems accessing substitute teachers or special needs assistance due to sick leave.

Stress levels and exhaustion were also cited by many principals as challenges in dealing with changed circumstances.

In a statement, the HSE said a rise in cases overall in the community and in the positivity rate has challenged public health teams considerably over the last weeks, and this has had an impact on response times in schools.

The HSE said it acknowledged that it needs to have a swifter reaction and is aiming to have processes strengthened by the time schools return after the midterm break.

Teams of support people are being put in place across the departments of public health, which will be a direct point of contact for schools and public health in the future.

In the meantime, it said safety measures in schools were robust and have proved very successful.

“Clearly the increase of Covid-19 cases in the community does pose a challenge as there will be more cases in schools as a result, but it is important to note that these cases are not amplified within schools themselves.”

Positivity rate

It said testing data from schools was reassuring, with a positivity rate of 2.3 per cent of close contacts across all school sectors, compared to more than 7 per cent in the wider community.

While the survey findings relate to primary principals, the representative body for secondary principals said its members also had concerns over contact tracing delays.

The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) said such delays were adding to the pressure facing school leaders.

“It is leading to frustration in cases where principals are trying to keep their schools open and communicate with parents,” said the association’s director, Clive Byrne.

He said some schools were trying to “short-circuit” contact tracing delays by asking parents or pupils to contact them directly in cases where they received notification of having a positive test or being a close contact.