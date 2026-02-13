Business

Weekly earnings of IPA workers €544 in 2024

CSO figures indicate 74.1% of International Protection Applicants (IPAs) in employment were male

A total of 17,250 applicants received the DEA, a social welfare benefit paid by the Department of Social Protection to IP applicants, in 2024.
A total of 17,250 applicants received the DEA, a social welfare benefit paid by the Department of Social Protection to IP applicants, in 2024.
Eoin Burke-Kennedy
Fri Feb 13 2026 - 15:012 MIN READ

The median weekly earnings of International Protection Applicants (IPAs) in receipt of the State’s Daily Expense Allowance (DEA) was €544.09 in 2024.

This 24 per cent lower than the median weekly earnings for a general employee in the Irish economy in 2024 (€711.56).

A total of 17,250 applicants received the DEA, a social welfare benefit paid by the Department of Social Protection to IP applicants, in 2024.

In 2022, the number of new beneficiaries of the DEA exceeded 10,000 for the first time, at 11,750 people. This number dropped to 10,252 people in 2023 before increasing again to 17,250 people last year.

READ MORE

How much has your health insurance increased and what can you do about it?

Sherry FitzGerald chief: ‘For 30 years ... all the government has focused on is first-time buyers’

Will Tinder be the big winner on St Valentine’s Day?

IFA’s ‘head-on-a-plate melodrama’ over Bord Bia chairman creates rift with Government

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures indicate 74.1 per cent of this IPA group in employment were male, while females accounted for 25.9 per cent.

For the IPA group from 2021 to 2024 and in employment in 2024, nearly two thirds worked in three sectors: administrative and support services, accommodation and food services, and wholesale and retail trade.

In 2024, median weekly earnings for the IPA group working in the top three sectors of employment were €577.49 in administrative and support services, €445.24 in accommodation and food services, and €516.44 in wholesale and retail trade.

The highest median weekly earnings in 2024 for the IPA group by nationality were those from Georgia (€658.60) and Zimbabwe (€566.55).

Countries with the lowest median weekly earnings for this group in 2024 included Botswana with a median of €527.35, followed closely by Nigeria with a median of €527.93.

Continuing to comment on the release, Cathal Doherty, statistician in the life events and demography division of the CSO said: “The country of nationality of the IPA group in employment was also assessed in this release.”

“Median weekly earnings for eight countries of nationality were assessed over time and compared with the general population,” he said.

“The countries include Afghanistan, Algeria, Botswana, Georgia, Nigeria, Somalia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. These countries were included as they were deemed to have sufficiently large enough numbers of the IPA group in employment across 2022, 2023, and 2024," he said.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Eoin Burke-Kennedy is Economics Correspondent of The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning