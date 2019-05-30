Parents of vulnerable children as young as four placed on reduced school timetables

Parents of vulnerable children are being told to accept drastically reduced timetables or face the threat of suspension or expulsion, according to campaigners.

Groups representing children with autism, intellectual disabilities and Travellers are set to tell an Oireachtas committee on Thursday that use of reduced timetables to manage behavioural problems is a “hidden” practice that is undermining young people’s education and wellbeing.

AsIAm, the autism charity, says there has been a “don’t ask, don’t tell” approach to reduced timetables by education authorities. which has “devastating consequences” for young people of various minority groups.

Adam Harris, the group’s chief executive, says a survey of more than 300 parents found that about 17 per cent of students were on reduced timetables. Some of these students were as young as four or five.

“In some instances, parents who did not wish to have a reduced timetable were threatened with a suspension or expulsion process for not complying,” he says.

“ In many instances, reduced timetables were a symptom of a lack of resources and knowledge.”

Inclusion Ireland, which represents children with intellectual disabilities, will say hundreds of “invisible” children on reduced school timetables do not show up in official statistics because they are being marked down as present on school roll books.

Its survey of parents with children on reduced timetables found that almost two thirds were in school for less than three hours per day. Some 12 per cent received just a single hour of school per day or less.

“Through our casework parents tell us of the stress, the shame and distress the child feels and the huge financial burden of having to give up work and apply for carer allowance,” according to Inclusion Ireland’s submission to the committee.

Bored children

It says schools often cite a lack of resources or the child’s “inability to cope with a full school day” when placing children on reduced hours.

However, it said many teachers have no specialist training nor are they required to have specialist training to teach children with disabilities. This, it says, may lead to bored children who can act out.

There is also poor access to therapeutic services including speech and language therapy, which can assist children to address their sensory and communication needs in a more appropriate manner than through disruptive behaviour.

The National Traveller Women’s Forum says the the issue of Traveller children on reduced hours has almost reached the point where it has become the “policy rather than an exceptional measure for a child with particular needs”.

It says Traveller education workers have experienced that reduced timetables have been implemented while young Travellers are placed on waiting lists for psychological or educational assessments.

While it says schools say they take these measures to tackle behavioural problems, the forum says more usually it is a response to lack of resources, behaviour management and low expectations.

Placing these vulnerable young people reduced hours in school is often the “complete opposite” to what they need, according to the forum.

It says reduced time tables for children in primary school has a double negative impact: children lose out on education, yet are are expected to go into post primary and deal with increased subjects and multiple teachers on a daily basis and for much longer day.