I’ve just started college, is it too late to apply for a Susi grant?

I recently received an offer of one of my CAO preferences in a late round and have now started in to my first-year course at IT Carlow. Is it too late to apply for Susi funding?

You still have time to apply for student funding for academic year 2020-2021 but you had better be quick, as Susi’s online application system will close this Thursday, November 5th. You can make an application online (susi.ie).

To be eligible for funding, you must meet all the eligibility criteria. Before you start an application, take some time to complete Susi’s online eligibility reckoner. This will give you a good indication of your eligibility for student funding.

If the reckoner indicates that you might be eligible for funding, you should then create a Susi account. Keep your login details safe as this account will not only allow you to make an application, it will also allow you to track its progress. And if you are awarded funding, this is where you can view your payment details.

You will be asked several questions relating to your PPS number, course details, previous education, income and more so be sure to have this information to hand before you start the application.

You should also check your applicant class as this will determine whose income is taken into account for assessment purposes. You will be classed as either a dependant student, a mature dependant student or an independent student. If you are classed as a dependant student or a mature dependant student, your parents’ or legal guardians’ income will also be counted and these details will be required in the application form. If you are classed as an independent student, your spouse, civil partner or cohabitant’s income will also be counted and these details will be required in the application form.

Susi is currently processing applications as they are received so you will have a decision quite soon after submitting your application. Following an initial assessment of your application, Susi might ask you to share documents to support your application. If documents are required, you will receive a checklist letter listing the type of documents that are accepted. It is important that you return these documents as soon as possible so that Susi can finalise your application and you can receive a final decision.

Susi will accept late applications from students after November 5th provided you meet certain criteria.

These can include if your course commences in 2021 prior to the end of the 2020-2021 academic year; you have had a change in circumstances such as your reckonable income; number of dependant children; normal residence; immigration status; change of course or institution; or other extenuating circumstances.

If you satisfy some of these criteria, you can download the late application request form from Susi’s website and email the completed form to Susi after November 5th.