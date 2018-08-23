What did you study and where?

Pre-university law at Dunboyne College of Further Education.

Why did you choose a further education course?

I didn’t initially get the points I needed for the course I’d chosen. It was a bit of a shock and I felt quite emotional. I felt I had to find something to do so I went direct into the college in Dunboyne to see about the pre-university law course. I’d to get a reference from my Irish tutor and write a paragraph on why I wanted to do the course. It was a relief that I got offered a place.

What has been the highlight?

I absolutely loved the course. I found it really interesting and I enjoyed the work. Since I was 12 I wanted to become a guard but I can see a whole new career path opened to me to become a solicitor or barrister. I got nine distinctions and a job offer from the solicitors where I did my work placement. My mam is very proud of me and I’ve made some great friends.

What did you find challenging?

Not knowing if I would do well enough to go on. Some of it was hard but I just kept my head down for the year and tried my best. I found the last two years of school a real challenge, the stress really got to me. This year helped me unwind and gave me some time for me. I also got the chance to do my driving test.

What would you advise anyone thinking of doing a further education course?

I think it really prepares you for going to college. I’ve learned how to structure my study and assignments. I feel won’t have any difficulty going in to start a college course in September. My tutor was great and made the experience so much better for me. She was really helpful if you were struggling.

What’s next for you?

I’ve applied for Law and Criminology at Maynooth University. I’ve also applied to DCU and DIT for law but I hope I’ll get Maynooth. If I do I will get the chance to study in America for a year, which I have always wanted to do.

In conversation with Janet Stafford