Higher education chief resigns amid frustration over lack of autonomy

The chief executive of the Higher Education Authority (HEA) has resigned from his post just over a year after being appointed to lead the organisation.

The move follows growing frustration at senior levels over the extent of control from the Department of Education.

Dr Graham Love, who was appointed as chief executive in January 2018, informed staff on Tuesday that he was leaving the organisation.

There has been frustration within the authority over what some see as the organisation’s lack of independence and relevance.

Sources claim that some key proposed reforms for the sector have either been stymied or delayed.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, Dr Love said that he was resigned as chief of the authority “with regret”.

“ The HEA makes a valuable contribution to higher education in Ireland, ” he said.

“ In my brief tenure, I have endeavoured to make strategic development a core element of HEA activities. I wish the organisation every success in the future.”

Dr Love is expected to step down in October.

The authority has statutory responsibility, at central government level, for the effective governance and regulation of higher education institutions and the higher education system.

One source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there has been concern with the authority over the limited freedom given to the organisation.

“It’s a question of the relevance of the authority: does it have a proper role or power? There’s been too much control and a real lack of clarity over its role.”

In a statement, Michael Horgan, chairman of the authority, thanked Dr Love for his significant contribution.

“Since joining the HEA, he has overseen the reorganisation of the internal management of the authority, the production of a new strategic plan and the recruitment of new staff to key positions within the authority,” he said.

“ During his term, a new funding model has been developed, a new performance framework introduced and the redrafting of a new legislative foundation for the HEA begun.

“Dr Love has significantly contributed to the development of the higher education system in Ireland and we in the HEA are sad and disappointed that he is leaving, but we wish him every success in the future.

“As a board we will focus now on continuing the delivery of the HEA workplan, quickly securing an interim CEO and setting about recruiting a permanent replacement.”