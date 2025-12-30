Which CAO programmes must be listed due to portfolio, interview or performance criteria?

Fifty-eight programmes across eight third-level colleges, which must be listed by 5pm on February 1st.

Question

Which CAO programmes must be listed by applicants by the February 1st deadline due to portfolio, interview or performance criteria?

Answer

There are 58 programmes across eight third-level colleges which must be listed by 5pm on February 1st next.

All the programmes listed below require a portfolio and are at Level 8, unless stated otherwise. If an applicant wishes to add one of the courses listed below after February 1st, they may do so up to 5pm on March 1st, 2026, for an additional fee of €10.

The restricted application courses for 2026 are:

National College of Art and Design

AD101 First Year Art and Design (Common Entry), AD102 Graphic Design and Moving Image Design, AD103 Textile & Surface Design and Jewellery & Objects, AD104 Fine Art and Applied Art, AD202 Education and Art or Design (Second Level Teaching), AD211 Fashion Design, AD217 Illustration.

University College Cork

CK104 Arts – Music – three years or four years (BMus or Chinese/European/International Pathway) & CK112 Theatre and Performative Practices – three years or four years (International Pathway) [Audition], CK114 Social Science (Youth and Community Work) [Interview], CK115 Social Work – Mature Applicants only

Dublin City University

DC004 Education – Primary Teaching – CIC (Church of Ireland Centre formerly CICE) [Interview].

Institute of Art Design and Technology

DL826 Graphic Design, DL827 Art, DL832 Animation, DL833 Photography and Visual Media, DL838 Creative Music Production [Audition], DL843 Film, DL844 Television, DL845 Design for Film, DL847 3D Animation, DL857 Film: Pathfinder Joint International Programme (Ireland), DL858 (Belgium), DL859 (Portugal), DL860 (Bulgaria).

Maynooth University

MH103 Music [Audition], MH116 Community and Youth Work (full-time) [Interview].

Munster Technological University

MT711 Animation, Visual Effects and Motion Design [Portfolio] [Kerry] – Level 7, MT811 Animation, Visual Effects and Motion Design [Portfolio] [Kerry], MT820 Contemporary Applied Art (Ceramics, Glass, Textiles) [Portfolio] [CCAD Sharman Crawford Street], MT821 Fine Art [Portfolio] [CCAD Sharman Crawford Street], MT823 Visual Communications [Portfolio] [CCAD Cork], MT931 Popular Music – Electric Guitar (entrance assessment) [Cork School of Music], MT932 Popular Music – Electric Bass (entrance assessment) [Cork School of Music], MT933 Popular Music – Keyboards (entrance assessment) [Cork School of Music], MT934 Popular Music – Drums (entrance assessment) [Cork School of Music], MT935 Popular Music – Voice (entrance assessment) [Cork School of Music], MT936 Music (entrance assessment) [Cork School of Music], MT938 Musical Theatre (entrance assessment) [Cork School of Music], MT939 Theatre and Drama Studies (entrance assessment) [Cork School of Music], MT946 Global Business and Pilot Studies [Cork].

Trinity College Dublin

TR009 Music Education [Audition], TR025 Drama and Theatre Studies [Interview], TR093 General Nursing (Adelaide School of Nursing), TR276 English Studies/Drama Studies [Interview], TR311 Film/Drama Studies [Interview], TR323 Drama Studies/Modern Language [Interview], TR485 Drama/History of Art and Architecture [Interview], TR566 Drama Studies/Middle Eastern, Jewish and Islamic Civilisations [Interview], TR635 Music/Drama Studies [Interview], TR802 Dental Hygiene [Interview] – Level 7, TR803 Dental Technology [Interview] – Level 7.

Technological University Dublin

TU795 Visual Merchandising and Display [Portfolio] [Grangegorman] – Level 7, TU832 Architecture [Portfolio] [Bolton Street], TU962 Drama (Performance) [Audition] [Grangegorman], TU973 Design – Visual Communication [Portfolio] [Grangegorman], TU974 Fine Art [Portfolio] [Grangegorman], TU975 Interior Design [Portfolio] [Grangegorman].

Other than the above programmes, applicants can select any other course on their Level 8 or 7/6 lists up to 5pm on July 1st, 2026.