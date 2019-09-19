Growing student interest in apprenticeships stands out at this year’s Higher Options

The growing popularity of apprenticeships among secondary school students has been a key feature of this year’s Irish Times Higher Options 2019 event in Dublin.

Tens of thousands of secondary students have flocked to the sold-out three-day event in the RDS which finishes on Friday.

Along with hundreds of Irish third level institutions and further education colleges, there has been a sharp rise in interest for the apprenticeship sector as well as college options abroad.

Among the traditional “earn and learn” options in construction, electrical and engineering and the hospitality sector, some popular new options are in finance, accounting, ICT and biopharma .

Martin McVicar, managing director of Co Monaghan-based Combilift, which manufactures multi-directional forklifts, says his company is receiving four applications for every single apprenticeship vacancy for equipment manufacturing.

“Over the last few years, more parents and students are asking about apprenticeships. Having parents ask is a really important step. They are learning about these fantastic career opportunities for their children,” Mr McVicar said.

“It’s a qualification they can bring anywhere in the world; it’s valuable; it’s currency. It’s a chance to start a working career, earn a living and learn at the same time . . . and they finish with a salary that is more than what you get after the same time at third level.”

Janet Stafford, Higher Options 2019 organiser, said this year’s event has provided an “unrivalled opportunity” to students who have big decisions to make over the coming academic year.

She said many students this year have clearly done their homework and have been putting detailed questions to representatives of Irish universities, institutes of technology, colleges of further education and private colleges.

The interest in study options abroad was also evident in the numbers visiting stands for colleges based outside Ireland.

There have been college representatives at this year’s event from institutions in England, Scotland, Wales, the Netherlands, France, Hungary, Poland and the US.