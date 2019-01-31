CIT and IT Tralee staff vote in favour of creating new university

Cork Institute of Technology and IT Tralee look set to apply to become a technological university within weeks after lecturing staff voted to support the move.

A large majority of members of the Teachers Union of Ireland have voted to support a merger of the two institutions to create what would be the State’s second technological university.

Both institutes are set to apply to become a technological university for the Munster region and will have their application examined by an international expert panel.

The first technological university - Technological University Dublin - was created a month ago from the merger of Dublin Institute of Technology, IT Tallaght and IT Blanchardstown.

Minister of State for higher education Mary Mitchell O’Connor welcomed the vote, which she said represented a strong vote of confidence in moving to towards establishing a new technological university.

She said a new merged entity had the potential to create a larger third-level institutions with even greater scale, strength and expertise.

A total of 80 per cent of TUI members at CIT and 68 per cent of members at IT Tralee voted in favour of the move.

The Irish Times reported last week that a independent review of finances at Institute of Technology Tralee has concluded that the institution was overstaffed, losing money and experiencing significant cashflow difficulties.

The review projected that deficits could rise to €4 million over the coming years.

However, it is understood that management at CIT has factored in these issues in its decision to press ahead with the planned merger.