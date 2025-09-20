Premier League round-up: Manchester United breathe life into season with Chelsea victory

Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates with Bruno Fernandes after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match against Chelsea at Old Trafford. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Manchester United 2 [Fernandes 14; Casemiro 37] Chelsea 1 [Chalobah 80]

Manchester United breathed life into their stuttering Premier League season when goals from Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro earned them a thrilling 2-1 home victory over Chelsea on Saturday.

A frantic first half got off to the worst possible start for Chelsea when goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off in the fifth minute for a flying lunge at Bryan Mbeumo, upending the United forward as he was through on goal.

The hosts, with just one victory to their name previously this campaign, made their numerical advantage count, with Fernandes and Casemiro putting United 2-0 in front inside 37 minutes.

Casemiro’s needless dismissal just before half-time evened up the numbers and gave Chelsea a way back into the contest but Trevoh Chalobah’s late header was all the visitors could muster as a nervy United held on for a vital three points.

West Ham 1 [Bowen 49] Crystal Palace 2 [Mateta 37; Mitchell 68]

Graham Potter’s prospects of keeping his job as West Ham manager are looking ever more bleak after Crystal Palace won 2-1 at a mutinous London Stadium.

In a match played to a backdrop of thousands of fans protesting against club owner David Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady, the Hammers slumped to a third straight home defeat this season, all against derby rivals.

Angry supporters are demanding change off the pitch but everything stays much the same on it, namely West Ham’s susceptibility to corners, their tendency to roll over when the going gets tough at their unpopular stadium and their over-reliance on Jarrod Bowen.

Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace ahead – from a corner – and after Hammers captain Bowen levelled, Tyrick Mitchell was the unlikely match-winner with a sizzling volley.

Potter, who has won only six of his 25 matches in charge, was left cutting a forlorn figure on the touchline as some fans turned their ire towards him, chanting ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ and ‘sacked in the morning’.

Wolves 1 [Krejci 8] Leeds United 3 [Calvert-Lewin 31; Stach 39; Okafor 45]

Leeds came from behind to beat Wolves 3-1 and extend the hosts’ losing start to the Premier League season to five matches.

Boss Vitor Pereira was backed by the Molineux hierarchy with a new three-year deal during the week but there was nothing for him to celebrate as Leeds picked up their first win since the opening day – and their first on the road.

Wolves are still without a point and defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the table, already four points adrift of safety and seven behind the newly promoted Whites.

Wolves took the lead in a Premier League match for the first time this season through Ladislav Krejci’s first for the club but Daniel Farke’s men ran riot in the last 15 minutes of the half to flip the game on its head.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin started the onslaught with Leeds’ first goal from open play this campaign, Anton Stach fired in a brilliant free-kick, then Noah Okafor’s effort on the stroke of half-time gave Leeds a healthy advantage.

That did the damage for Wolves and fans aimed their chants at the club’s ownership, Fosun Group, and chairman Jeff Shi, singing “you sold the team, now sell the club”.

Brightons Yankuba Minteh takes the ball past Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario on his way to scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match at the American Express Stadium. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Brighton 2 [Minteh 8; Ayari 31] Tottenham Hotspur 2 [Richarlison 43; Van Hecke 82og]

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke scored a late own goal as Tottenham battled back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 Premier League draw at the Amex Stadium.

Spurs looked destined to suffer a first top-flight away defeat since the summer appointment of Thomas Frank following first-half finishes from Seagulls pair Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari.

But Richarlison’s scrappy goal on the stroke of half-time halved the deficit before Van Hecke diverted the ball past Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen eight minutes from time, after the introduction of Xavi Simons gave the away side greater attacking threat.

A 10th point from five league fixtures under Frank lifts the Europa League holders into second spot – above north London rivals Arsenal, who host Manchester City on Sunday.

Burnley 1 [Anthony 20] Nottingham Forest 1 [Williams 2]

Ange Postecoglou secured his first Premier League point as Nottingham Forest manager in a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

After defeats by Arsenal last weekend and Swansea in the Carabao Cup, this game offered a chance for a first victory, but Jaidon Anthony cancelled out Neco Williams’s second-minute opener.

Relentless rain made conditions tricky for both teams and Burnley were grateful to goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for a string of fine saves.