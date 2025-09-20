DUP leader rounds on Republic’s ‘intolerance of Protestant culture’, dismisses Irish unity

DUP leader Gavin Robinson arrives to applause at the party conference at the La Mon Hotel, Belfast. Photograph: Peter Morrison/PA

Gavin Robinson, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, told its annual conference how a united Ireland was not inevitable and would not happen in his lifetime.

Mr Robinson said “in no circumstances” would he see “the break-up of our Union” and said the DUP would continue to build support “for the pro-Union case”.

He said nationalism’s electoral support had “barely” changed in the past 25 years and he said he was “confident” a prediction by Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill of a Border poll by 2030 would swiftly “melt away”.

Mr Robinson also used his speech at Saturday’s conference to criticise what he said was the “institutional intolerance of Protestant culture and heritage” in the Republic of Ireland.

Referring to controversy over Fine Gael presidential candidate Heather Humphreys’ Orange Order background, he described it as “a country where candidates for their highest office are vilified because of their religion and their family’s connection to the Orange institution”.

He said the Irish government “claims neutrality, but lectures the world on human rights”, saying it should come as no surprise it made “moral pronouncements” on what he described as “Israel’s just war in Gaza” and it wanted “to be pen pals with Hamas”.

Gavin Robinson also spoke of 'illegal, uncontrolled immigration' and gender identity. Photograph: Peter Morrison/PA

During a panel discussion titled Promoting Northern Ireland’s Place in the United Kingdom, Prof Peter Shirlow, director of the University of Liverpool’s institute of Irish studies, discussed pro-Union events he has held across Northern Ireland and said the response had been consistently positive even among non-unionists.

Panel chair Sammy Wilson, one of a number of speakers at the conference who stressed the need to promote the Union in an upbeat manner, said there was “a world of people out there, maybe not committed DUP supporters, but who want to stay part of the UK”.

The East Antrim MP said the party “must find a way of getting our message out to them”.

Several hundred delegates attended Saturday’s conference at the La Mon House Hotel outside Belfast.

A protest was held outside by members of the Burke family, who held placards featuring statements including ones saying “DUP denies Christian belief” and accusing the party of “sacrificing children to LCBTQI+ agenda”.

Inside the conference hall, there was a standing ovation for Mr Robinson as he addressed his second conference as party leader.

His was a confident speech – reflecting the level of support he enjoyed in the party – which was clearly looking ahead to the 2027 Assembly election and, though it was not referred to by name, conscious of the need to see off the threat from the hardline Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV).

There was the customary emphasis on unionist unity, but also a strong defence of devolution – the TUV opposes the Belfast Agreement – and the DUP’s return to Stormont last year.

He also mentioned the “impact of illegal and uncontrolled immigration”, gender identity and the party’s support for “common sense” over “radical woke ideology”.

Reacting afterwards, Jon Tonge, professor of politics at the University of Liverpool, said: “This year was a return to form for the DUP and a no-holds-barred speech by Gavin Robinson.

“The big message was ‘Stormont over Starmer’, so there was no prospect of collapsing the Assembly and that’s a much more positive message, a sensible message, to go into the Assembly election with.”

Waiting for them will be TUV leader Jim Allister, who Prof Tonge said was preparing to pounce on every mistake the DUP made.

The decision the party would face was whether to go on the direct attack against the TUV as the election loomed, he said.

“The DUP’s got its zip back,” Prof Tonge said.

Mr Robinson earlier this week said it would be ridiculous to call, 19 months out, the start of the Assembly election campaign.

But that’s not how it felt here.

“This, to me, fired the starting pistol,” Prof Tonge said.