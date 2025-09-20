Dublin

Dublin Airport’s terminal 2 evacuated as ‘precautionary measure’

Gardaí at scene of ‘incident’ as airport operator warns of potential impact to flight operations

Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport was evacuated on Saturday as a precautionary measure. Photograph: Getty Images
Sat Sept 20 2025 - 12:52

Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport was evacuated on Saturday as “a precautionary measure”, airport operator DAA has said.

In a statement, it said the “safety and security of our passengers and staff is our absolute priority”.

“Passengers are being directed to designated assembly points and we ask everyone to follow the instructions of airport staff,” DAA said.

“Flight operations may be temporarily impacted, and we advise passengers to check with their airline for the latest updates.

“We will provide further information as soon as it becomes available. We thank passengers for their patience and co-operation.”

An Garda Síochána said members of the force are at terminal two attending to the incident.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident at Dublin Airport. As this is an ongoing operation, no further information is available at this time,” the force said in a statement.

More to follow...

