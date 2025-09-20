Dublin Airport’s terminal 2 evacuated as ‘precautionary measure’

Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport was evacuated on Saturday as a precautionary measure. Photograph: Getty Images

Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport was evacuated on Saturday as “a precautionary measure”, airport operator DAA has said.

In a statement, it said the “safety and security of our passengers and staff is our absolute priority”.

“Passengers are being directed to designated assembly points and we ask everyone to follow the instructions of airport staff,” DAA said.

“Flight operations may be temporarily impacted, and we advise passengers to check with their airline for the latest updates.

“We will provide further information as soon as it becomes available. We thank passengers for their patience and co-operation.”

An Garda Síochána said members of the force are at terminal two attending to the incident.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident at Dublin Airport. As this is an ongoing operation, no further information is available at this time,” the force said in a statement.

More to follow...

[ Do bras set off the scanners? The secret life of Dublin AirportOpens in new window ]

[ Area 14: Dublin Airport’s ghost underground stationOpens in new window ]