‘I really liked the idea of a 12-month programme ... where you’d get thrown into the deep end’

Graduate programmes – structured training programmes offered by many, mainly large, employers – are popular in Ireland.

Here, two recent graduates talk about their decision to enter programmes with Primark and the ESB and share their experiences and future plans.

Naoise Finnegan.

NAOISE FINNEGAN

(Primark – Trainee Merchandiser)

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied at college

I’m 23, from Skerries in north Co Dublin and I studied Commerce at UCD. I always had a big interest in fashion, and as a girl, I’d buy all the fashion colouring books and stuff where you could design your own clothes. My mam always said I was such an old-fashioned diva. I wasn’t hands-on, creative, or a designer or anything. I’ve always been numbers-oriented – maths and accounting are my stronger points, but I love languages too, and I thought I wanted to do accounting, but everything fell into place for me when I joined Primark. I took part in the Primark Early Careers Programme while still in university (summer 2022 – summer 2023). I was offered a job by the end of the programme, finished my final year in university, and then rejoined Primark after I graduated as a trainee merchandiser. It’s amazing combining my two passions.

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

My college careers officer emailed a link about a call where Primark were presenting their Early Careers Programme, so I joined and never looked back.

Why did you decide to apply?

My interest was piqued as I thought maybe there is chance to train combining business and fashion in Ireland and I wouldn’t have to travel abroad to do it. I’d heard from trainee merchandisers and buyers in the business and really liked the idea of a 12-month programme that’s really hands-on and where you’d get thrown into the deep end. I applied directly through Primark for my internship year after they pitched. I really liked the vibe of Primark. Before that, I didn’t even realise their HQ was in Dublin.

What was your work experience in, the graduate programme like?

I didn’t know much about merchandising before I joined. We had a two-week induction learning about the business with senior leaders from across the business, some of whom are here for 40 years. I worked in men’s accessories for 12 months and found it so interesting. While doing my main job as a trainee merchandiser for 12 months, we’d lots of workshops on presentation skills and working in teams. We got given a brief and had to pitch a business idea to senior leaders across the business, kind of like Dragons’ Den. It was amazing as they took some of the ideas on board and were super inquisitive. I spoke about improving in-store experience – it helped being a lifelong Penneys’ fan.

People assume merchandising is visual but it’s more of a planning role, working really close with the buyers. When I found it, there was the numbers aspect to it, I realised it was the perfect fit for me. We’ve a budget to work to and my job is to get the right stock, to the right place, at the right time, in the right quantities, so I’m looking at what regions we’ll send it to, and analysing different regional performances. We look at trends and historical data, so if the buyers say red is the colour of the season, I’ll look back to see how it sold before.

What are your career plans now?

Being offered a permanent role before I went back for my final year in college was so motivating as I had my goals, and had found a role I loved, that prior the programme I knew nothing about. I also felt super lucky not to have to fight for jobs. I’m delighted I combined my passion for fashion as it’s all fallen into place and I really want to stay in retail now. There are 1,500 employees in the HQ in Mary Street, Dublin, designing for 17 markets across the globe. Everything is done in the Buying and Merchandising HQ in Dublin, so that’s hugely exciting, that reach. There are so many great opportunities at Primark and they really push and encourage you. I’m a trainee merchandiser now in men’s wear on the men’s leisure team and also sit with the buying team. Next up is the assistant merchandiser, then a merchandiser. I’m on a development plan and should be an assistant merchandiser in a few months. Nobody is left stagnant and there’s so much support. I hope to travel in the future too, when I work my way up.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

Be open-minded to learning all you can about retail and particularly Primark and Penneys. It’s such an amazing Irish success story. It’s not talked about enough. If you do have the passion for fashion and retail and customer experience, definitely show that in your interviews and applications. Enthusiasm goes a long way. Take all the opportunities, get involved and don’t be afraid to ask lots and lots of questions. That’s how I learned a lot. Use the programme as a stepping stone to build a longer-term career. A lot of my friends on the programme with me also got offered jobs for when they finished college, so it’s a really great way to get ahead after college.

JACK HEGARTY

(ESB – Finance Graduate Programme)

Jack Hegarty decided to apply after hearing from employees who really enjoyed working for the ESB.

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied at college

I’m from just outside Ennis, in Co Clare. I studied Business in the University of Limerick (UL) where I majored in accounting and finance. I graduated in 2023 and then moved up to Dublin to start my role working with ESB on the finance graduate programme.

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

I found out about the grad programme through friends who had started the programme the year before me, as well as from a stand at the UL careers fair.

Why did you decide to apply?

I decided to apply after hearing from employees who really enjoyed working for ESB. As well as this, I met some grads at the UL career fair who spoke very positively about their time in ESB. Everyone I met recommended I should apply as they found ESB a really rewarding place to work. I was interested in working in a company with a meaningful purpose in an industry that can make a difference. ESB’s goal of being net zero by 2040 really stood out to me. I also had walked through their new offices just off Merrion Square in the heart of Dublin and thought that that would be a really exciting place to work.

What has your work experience in the graduate programme been like so far?

I have had a vast range of relevant experience to date. I am currently just about to finish up my second of three rotations. My first rotation was on the Asset Development team, focusing on producing the statutory accounts for wind farms throughout the country. My current rotation is on the customer solutions team, mainly looking at electric car-charging points, a growing business in both Ireland and the UK. Next month, I am moving to the group team. Here, I hope to get the opportunity to work on various parts of ESB’s annual report. There has also been lots of additional activities organised for all grads on the programme.

We got the opportunity to take part in the Ignition programme where we were given a project title and had to invent a solution and present it to senior managers within the company. This was a great opportunity to get to work alongside other graduates working in different departments. There is also a large range of social and sporting outings organised for graduates and by my department. We are about to have our second sports day next month and have an annual five-a-side soccer tournament and GAA 7s competition.

What are your career plans after the programme and why?

I still have 1½ years left on the programme and will hopefully finish up as a chartered accountant. Once qualified, there is a huge range of opportunities within ESB to work on big projects all over Ireland and the UK.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

Anyone looking to work in a large corporate industry in Ireland should apply for the ESB grad programme. For people interested in the finance programme and doing their ACA exams, ESB provides great relevant experience and offers fantastic support and flexibility when it comes to exams and study leave.