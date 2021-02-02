CAO applications for next academic year approach 80,000

Almost 80,000 applications have been made for CAO courses this coming year, among the highest number on record and a level that could now place upward pressure on points requirements for college entry.

By 5.15pm on Monday the Central Applications Office (CAO) said 79,303 applications were received.

That surpasses figures over the last five years which, by the same February 1st deadline, were 72,751 in 2018 and 76,213 in 2017. Last year’s number was 73,035.

Even at its height, Monday’s figure does not represent the total number of expected CAO applicants for 2021, and should be surpassed once the late application facility opens on March 5th. That runs until May 1st.

The CAO has also pointed out that its change of course choices facility will become available on its website on Friday.

“Most applicants who have already applied to CAO will have opportunities to change their course choices in May or June for no extra charge,” explained CAO communications officer Eileen Keleghan.

“If an applicant has forgotten to apply for a restricted course, or if they are a mature applicant wishing to make changes to their courses, they should avail of our change-of-course-choices facility which opens on the 5th of February and is available until 5.15pm on the 1st of March for a fee of €10.”