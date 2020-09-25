A selection of popular graduate programmes

Accenture

This year Accenture has moved to go fully virtual with a four-stage recruitment process, leveraging leading virtual assessment platforms to attract new hires. The five entry streams are: Analytics, Consulting, Software Engineering, Cyber Security and Business & Technology Integration. The virtual recruitment process involves creating an online profile, an online assessment, as well as virtual challenges & video interviews. The company has developed a new virtual recruitment centre for interested candidates so they can learn more about the organisation and the work it does before applying. Candidates can attend a series of webinars on topics including storytelling, data fluency, technology and the future of work, all of which will be hosted by one of Accenture’s managing directors. Graduates will also have the opportunity to ask questions through a live chat function, supported by Accenture’s University Action Team. Salaries start at €35,000 and graduates are provided with intensive training, mentorship and live project experience. Applications close on the 16th of October 2020. Students can apply online today at accenture.com/grads

Fulbright

The Fulbright Programme was founded in 1946 and is the largest and most prestigious US international exchange programme in the world, offering opportunities in more than 165 countries worldwide. The Fulbright Commission in Ireland annually awards scholarships for Irish and EU citizens to study, research or teach in the United States, and for Americans to do the same in Ireland. Since its formation, more than 2,500 postgraduate students, scholars, artists, professionals and Irish language teachers have participated in the program between the two countries.

Candidates can apply for Fulbright scholarships to undertake Masters degrees, PhDs, or part of their PhD programmes, or to undertake research and lecture in an organisation of their choice in the US. Irish language teachers can also apply to teach Irish as one of Fulbright’s partner colleges or universities in the USA. With an emphasis on cultural immersion and building long-term academic and professional connections, the Fulbright programme selects excellent candidates from all disciplines ranging science, health, technology, law, business, arts and culture. The commission welcomes applications from diverse candidates. Irish citizens and EU citizens who have lived in the Republic for the last three or more years are eligible to apply.

The 2021-2022 Fulbright Irish Award Application period runs 31 August-2 November 2020.

Web: fulbright.ie

Arthur Cox

Arthur Cox, one of Ireland’s leading corporate law firms, will be launching the recruitment campaign for their trainee programme in late September. The programme is a 2½ year undertaking, comprising periods of in-office on-the-job training and external professional training which will ultimately lead to qualification as a solicitor. Applicants are welcome from any degree discipline, being a law student or holding a law degree is not a prerequisite. This year all of recruitment events will be done virtually, as will the interview process, which will take place in November.

Early 2021 will see the launch of the recruitment campaign for Arthur Cox’s Summer Intern Programme 2021. This is a four-week paid programme which gives interns from all disciplines a unique insight into life as a lawyer in one of Ireland’s top corporate law firms. It involves classroom-based training, on-the-job learning, skills development as well as an exciting social events programme.

In May 2021 Arthur Cox will run the Accelerate Programme, which provides an introduction for first- and second-year students, to careers in law in general, specifically in corporate law.

Web: arthurcox.com/trainee

Jameson

Irish Distillers is Ireland’s largest wine and spirits company, with more than 600 employees across four locations in Ireland. Their success is led by their flagship brand, Jameson, which is considered one of the world’s most dynamic spirit brands.

Irish Distillers offer two unique graduate programmes. The Jameson International Graduate Programme is a sales and marketing programme offering graduates the opportunity to become a Jameson brand ambassador based in one of 40 international markets. The programme offers an initial 13-month contract with the opportunity to gain international experience and excellent opportunities for career progression. Applications for this scheme close in mid-February 2021.

The Jameson Engineering Graduate Programme offers engineers the opportunity to complete a two-year structured programme at Midleton Distillery, Cork or at the company’s bottling and logistics site in Dublin where some of the world’s best-selling Irish whiskeys are created and bottled before being exported around the globe. This programme offers defined rotations, structured learning, project work and real responsibilities working alongside production management teams. Applications close on Thursday, October 29th, 2020. Online applications open in September.

Web: jamesongraduateprogramme.com

Lidl

Since opening in Ireland in 1999, Lidl has grown to become a major player in the Irish grocery market. Lidl do not set a specific cut off when it comes to how many graduates they recruit each year, and welcome candidates from any discipline who they feel will be the right fit for the 18-month programme.

While much of the recruitment process has moved online, there have been no changes made to the programme itself as a result of Covid-19. When it comes to applying for the programme, soft skills such as effective communication, entrepreneurial actions, organisational and problem-solving skills are key for successful candidates.

Graduates are entrusted with real projects from day one, with experience working with teams across the business, and receive competitive benefits and the best development opportunities available, supported by professionals at every level of the business, including a one-to-one mentorship with a member of their board of directors.

Web: jobs.lidl.ie/en/grad.htm

KPMG

This autumn KPMG will be looking to recruit graduates to join their firm in 2021, as well as looking to sponsor graduates to do a masters in accountancy, before joining the firm in 2022.

Given current social distancing restrictions, they are planning to use technology to create a virtual platform to enable graduates to learn and gain experience both at home and in our offices.

Almost 400 graduates have already joined, or will join KPMG this year, and they expect similar numbers to join in 2021. Their careers website and application system will open in early September and close in mid-October, and they will be recruiting students from all disciplines including: Business / Accounting, Stem, Arts and Law.

Applicants are advised to do their due diligence, and make sure to research in advance of submitting an application. Employers will be looking for strong problem solving skills, teamwork skills, leadership qualities, diligence and quality examples.

Web: kpmg.ie/careers/graduate.html

Deloitte

Deloitte have a variety of graduate opportunities available across Dublin, Belfast, Limerick, Galway and Cork within our Audit & Assurance, Tax, and Consulting business areas, and are seeking ambitious graduates from all degree disciplines to join them.

Deloitte’s structured graduate programme provides a collaborative, open environment where graduates have a voice and bring their own great ideas to life. Graduates are an important part of the team from day one, working face-to-face with clients on jobs that are relevant to their interests. As graduates progress, they will enjoy a supportive environment where everyone is accessible and invested in your training and growth.

Deloitte place a high value on diversity, and believe that this allows them to connect and make an impact that matters on clients, and beyond that. Applications are open now, and close on 14th October 2020.

Web: deloitte.com/ie/en/pages/careers/articles/graduate-recruitment-campaign.html

EY

The EY Graduate Programme offers graduates the opportunity to take their natural talent and develop it through real-world experiences. EY take on approximately 270 graduates across their five offices in Dublin, Limerick, Cork, Waterford and Galway. Graduates will gain invaluable tools in one of their five graduate programmes – Assurance, Consulting, IT Cybersecurity & Data Analytics, Strategy & Transactions and Tax.

Graduates will also have the opportunity to build a strong network of contacts, and be exposed to all sorts of industries through their everyday work. Upon joining EY, graduates are joining a firm that offers world-class coaching and career development support as they pursue their professional qualifications. While there is a certain focus on building their technical skill set, graduates also gain the skills needed to manage their workload and create a healthy work-life balance.

Applications for the EY Graduate Programme commencing September 2021 are open and close on the October 14th, 2021. Web: ey.com/en_ie/careers/what-you-can-do-here/student-programmes

PwC has 350 available roles on their graduate programme across all areas of the business, with opportunities to join the firm in either 2021 or 2022. PwC are seeking graduates across a wide range of disciplines including accounting, science, engineering, technology, law and others.

Graduates will join a value-driven, innovative, collaborative, digital workplace, where they will be given responsibility on exciting and important projects, with leading global brands, where they will see first hand how business works, supported by their teams, coaches and mentors, from the get go.

PwC expect a blend of working from home and in office to continue in accordance with flexible working arrangements, as well as additional health and wellbeing virtual supports like mindfulness, high-intensity interval training classes and yoga.

Applications opened on 2 September 2020 with a closing date of 14 October 2020 followed by an interview process.

Web: pwc.ie/mygraduatelife

Salesforce

Salesforce is a customer relationship management solution that brings companies and customers together in the digital age.

Futureforce is Salesforce’s global university recruiting programme, dedicated to attracting, retaining and cultivating next generation talent, offering paid internships, traineeships, and new college and university graduate opportunities throughout the business, providing students with an opportunity to grow their career and receive a meaningful work experience.

Their programmes enable their future workforce through career development, continuous learning and philanthropy. Programmes includes job shadowing, mentorship programs, talent development courses, and much more.

Hires can expect to work on real projects that affect how the business runs, giving them the opportunity to make a tangible impact on the future of the company. Salesforce intern and graduate roles are advertised throughout the year, and are usually advertise roles 10-12 months in advance of start date. Futureforce will be hosting a number of virtual, online events and info sessions for students throughout the year.

Web: salesforce.com/company/careers/university-recruiting

ESB

The ESB Graduate Development Programme is made up of a series of rotations, on the job training and development opportunities to ensure graduates are well equipped for future success.

There are opportunities available for graduates across a range of disciplines, such as: Engineering, HR, IT, Finance, Commercial and Marketing.

Graduates will work across a variety of projects, and benefit from a dedicated mentor to lead them through their career journey. There is also a grad network from which graduates can offer and receive support from others.

Applications for the 2021 Graduate Programme opens on Thursday September 24th 2020.

Web: esb.ie/careers/graduatedevelopmentprogramme/

Central Bank

The Central Bank’s three-year Graduate Programme will allow graduates to experience the diverse and unique work the Central Bank is involved in.

During the programme graduates participate in a number of rotations which will accelerate their development - allowing them to improve their technical and interpersonal skills through meaningful and challenging work.

Graduates will hit the ground running, participating in activities like contributing to the development of policies, procedures and frameworks, leveraging curiosity to identify and drive continuous improvement initiatives, providing solutions to complex problems that are unique to working at the Central Bank, and undertaking tailored training while developing and enhancing technical and soft skills across a range of areas such as stakeholder engagement, risk management and business strategy.

Graduates from all degree disciplines are encouraged to apply to the Central Bank graduate scheme, as they believe diversity of thinking is key to their success. No matter your area of study, you can expect a rewarding and challenging career at the Central Bank, whether this is working in our regulation, central banking, conduct or operations teams.

The Graduate Programme 2020/2021 will launch in late September

Web: centralbank.ie/graduates2020

Bord Bia

The Bord Bia International Grad Programme is a 23-month-long programme which offers graduates a Masters in Global Business Practice from UCD Smurfit School of Business, while also on paid work placement in one of Bord Bia’s overseas offices. This programme offers a unique mix of theoretical study and first hand experience.

There are up to 35 places available every year, and the programme is aimed at graduates looking to pursue a career in the international food, drink or agribusiness sector.

The programme requires graduates with a minimum 2:2 degree in any discipline, and some placements require fluency in a second language.

Web: bordbia.ie/about/talent-academy/international-grad-programme or register your interest at bordbia@ucd.ie.