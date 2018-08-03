Man (70) dies after car collides with truck in Co Galway

A 70-year-old man has died after his car collided with a truck in Co Galway on Thursday afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead after the crash on the Monivea Road near Carnmore at about 2pm on Thursday. His body was removed to University Hospital Galway.

The driver of the truck was uninjured in the incident.

The stretch of road where the collision occurred was closed for a period to allow Garda Forensic Investigators to carry out an examination. The road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538000, The Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.