Woman in her 80s dies after been struck by car in south Dublin

A woman in her 80s has died after she hit by a car in south Dublin on Wednesday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the the incident that happened at Woodside Grove, Rathfarnham at 4.40pm.

“The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was removed to the Mortuary,Tallaght Hospital for postmortem,” gardaí said in a statement.

The woman driving the car, also in her 80s was taken to St James Hospital, with minor injuries, according to officers.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene has been completed and the road has since re-opened to traffic. Witnesses have been asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 6666500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.