Woman arrested following alleged stabbing at house in Co Meath

A woman has been arrested following an alleged stabbing at a house in Co Meath on Thursday.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the incident which occurred at a house in Athboy at 2.30am.

A man in his twenties was discovered with apparent stab wounds and taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries.

A woman in her twenties was later arrested as part of the investigation and detained at Trim Garda Station.

She has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Trim District Court on Friday.