Urgent report on Dublin eviction ordered by Deputy Garda Commissioner

Gardaí have launched a criminal investigation into “alleged criminal damage” at a property on Berkeley Road in north Dublin from which nine tenants were evicted earlier this week.

Deputy Garda commissioner John Twomey said on Saturday morning that the policing and security unit had also appointed an outside superintendent to examine all the circumstances of the incident on Wednesday “from a lessons learned perspective”.

“I have requested an urgent lessons learned report on this recent incident,” said the deputy commissioner. “If, where An Garda Síochána can learn from this experience, we will do so as to ensure that we continue to provide the best policing service going forward based on our tradition of policing by consent.”

Nine tenants were evicted from the house in Phibsborough after several men wearing all black, face coverings, caps and sunglasses entered the premises and instructed the tenants to leave before boarding up the front door and windows.

Video footage shows a number of gardaí attended the eviction and watched as one of the tenants was physically removed from the property. The tenants spent several hours afterwards outside the house, with their belongings and bin bags full of clothes on the pavement.

In a statement released on Saturday, An Garda Síochána said it was “very aware of current public discourse” around the incident on Berkeley Road and that as an organisation gardaí must “listen and learn from our experiences”.

The force is “committed to delivering a professional policing and security service with trust, confidence and support”, said the statement.

“Our purpose at events of this type, which are essentially civil legal matters, is not to be an integral part of the event but to prevent breaches of the peace and ensure the safety of all persons involved.

“In the ever increasingly complex policing environment front-line members of An Garda Síochána must make dynamic and real-time decisions based on the information available to them at any particular time.

“An Garda Síochána management must support frontline members and ensure that they have the correct guidance and support in attending similar developing, dynamic evolving incidents.”

On Thursday, activists with the Dublin Central Housing Action group removed the boarding put up on the house and the tenants re-entered the property. The tenants claim they had not been served written eviction notices to vacate the property prior to it being repossessed on Wednesday.

Gerry Ward, who had earlier been the tenants’ landlord, said he had been involved with the property since around 2004. He said there was a legal dispute over it since 2017 with a property fund, Beltany Property Finance.

He said he had not been aware of the property’s repossession until he was contacted by the tenants.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs, which controls Beltany, said the fund had sold the property on June 2nd, but was unable to disclose the name of the buyer citing confidentiality reasons.

Landlords’ representative organisation, IPOA, said tenants should not be caught up in disputes between property owners and financial institutions.

“While we are aware that difficulties arise in cases where repossession by financial institutions cause friction, the occupiers should not be involved. Legislation should be adhered to,” the association said.

“Where a dispute arises between property owner and tenant it may be referred to the RTB [Residential Tenancies Board] for resolution in an organised manner.”