Man who suffered brain injury after being hit by steel jack that dislodged from passing car settles case for €4.75m

The plaintiff sustained skull fractures and was taken to hospital in Galway. Photograph: Getty Images

A man who suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was allegedly struck by a steel jack that dislodged when a car drove by road works has settled a High Court action for €4.75 million.

Karam Ali (25) was a general operative laying ducts on Shantalla Road in Galway city when the incident happened five years ago, the court heard on Wednesday.

Edward Walsh SC, for Mr Ali, said a car struck a steel jack, which then collided with Mr Ali.

Counsel said liability was conceded last year and the case was before the court for assessment of damages only. The settlement was reached after mediation.

He said Mr Ali suffered an acquired brain injury and now has difficulty with concentration, excess fatigue and other problems. He had been in this country for eight months when the incident occurred.

Mr Ali, with an address in Bradford, England, had sued car driver Mohamed El Helali of Barnacranny, Bushy Park, Galway, as a result of the incident on May 1st, 2020.

It was claimed that the car suddenly and without warning struck a steel jack, which in turn hit Mr Ali, and he suffered catastrophic injuries. Mr Ali was wearing a safety helmet, which it was claimed was knocked off.

It was also claimed there was a failure to appreciate the presence of Mr Ali on the roadway and a failure to appreciate that works were ongoing.

It was further claimed that the driver allegedly neglected to look where he was driving and allegedly failed to drive with due care and attention and to proceed cautiously past the works where Mr Ali was working.

There was, it was claimed, a failure to take account of the roadworks and traffic conditions at the time, and to take heed of Mr Ali on the public road.

Mr Ali sustained fractures to the skull and was taken to hospital in Galway. He was later transferred to Dublin, where he had to have an operation to remove part of his skull to manage brain swelling due to severe traumatic brain injury. His family travelled to Ireland to be at his bedside and he was later transferred to a British hospital.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was fair and reasonable.