Two people held after €20,000 of cannabis seized in Dublin

A man and a woman have been arrested following the seizure of some € 20,000 worth of suspected cannabis in an intelligance-led operation in Dublin on Thursday.

The operation was targeting organised crime groups in the Sandyford area .

It was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Dublin Metropolitan Region East Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue Customs Service

The operation resulted in a search of a house in Sandyford, which resulted in the seizure of 1kg of suspected cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €20,000

A man (37) and a woman (29) were arrested by Gardaí as part of the investigation and they are currently detained at Dundrum Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesman said.