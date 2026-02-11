Ireland v Italy: Ulster pair set to start with Sam Prendergast to be retained

Andy Farrell is seemingly set to make five or six changes to his starting XV and some more on the bench for Ireland’s 2026 Six Nations round two game against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 2.10pm).

Mindful that this is the first of three successive games, with next week’s trek to Twickenham on the horizon where previously it would have been a rest week, if ever there was a cause to rotate the squad a little then it is for this round two game.

Rumours have been circulating since the beginning of the week that the Ulster pair of Cormac Izuchukwu and Robert Baloucoune could be promoted to the starting line-up at blindside flanker and right wing when the team is announced early on Thursday afternoon.

The 26-year-old Izuchukwu, born in London to an Irish mother and Nigerian father before being reared in Offaly from the age of seven, is a product of Tullamore RFC and became the first Men’s XV player from the county to play for Ireland when he made his debut against Fiji in November 2024.

Injured for last November’s Autumn Series, if he plays against Italy it would be Izuchukwu’s Six Nations debut.

The 28-year-old Baloucoune has had his injury woes too and won the last of his four caps in November 2022, but the pacey finisher has been in fine form for Ulster this season with six tries in six games. Baloucoune is expected to replace Tommy O’Brien, and James Lowe is also expected to return on the left wing in place of Jacob Stockdale.

Stuart McCloskey was one of Ireland’s best players in the 36-14 defeat in the Stade de France a week ago and it seems highly likely that his partnership with Garry Ringrose will remain intact, especially as Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki are mong the 13 frontline players currently sidelined.

Again mindful of this more congested Championship of six games in five weeks, more than a critique of Jamison Gibson-Park’s performance in Paris when his bombardment of box kicks was largely playing to orders, the signs are that Craig Casey will be afforded a start in this game.

For all the usual discussion around him, Sam Prendergast will likely be retained.

Ireland's Sam Prendergast. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Up front, the scope for change is restricted by the number of props sidelined. It could be that Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher will rotate for this game, although then again the frontrow could well be retained en bloc, with Tadhg Furlong’s calf only to be tested for the last 20 or 30 minutes ideally.

More surprisingly, word is that Tom O’Toole, whose every start for the last three seasons at Ulster has been at tighthead, is being asked to cover loosehead instead of Michael Milne after his try-scoring Six Nations debut in Paris.

The intensity and physicality which James Ryan brought in the Stade de France as the leader of the replacements is likely to see him restored at lock, with Tadhg Beirne set to be named on the bench or rested altogether.

Alongside Izuchukwu, Jack Conan is in line to be restored as a sixth change in personnel, which means there’s also a strong chance that the captain, Caelan Doris, will be shifted to openside.

It would be no surprise if the bench were to feature a potential debutant, most likely in Edwin Edogbo, or possibly Bryn Ward. Although the latter was put in front of the media on Wednesday, Edogbo looks a likelier option given he was an original squad pick and word is that the 6-2 bench is being retained. If so, this would also mean that the versatile Jack Crowley will again wear the number 23 jersey.

Gonzalo Quesada also names his Italian selection early on Thursday afternoon, with Juan Ignacio Brex to be ruled out, although Toulouse flyer Ange Capuozzo and Exeter Chiefs scrumhalf Stephen Varney are back from injury.

Ireland (possible) v Italy: Osborne; Baloucoune, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; S Prendergast, Casey; Loughman, Sheehan, Clarkson; McCarthy, Ryan; Izuchukwu, Doris (capt), Conan. Replacements: Kelleher, O’Toole, Furlong, Edogbo, Beirne, Timoney, Gibson-Park, Crowley.