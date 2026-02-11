Weather forecast for freezing temperatures on Friday as Arctic air mass approaches

Friday is expected to have a cold start with frost and ice persisting in areas. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Ireland is set to take a cold plunge later this week as the long rainy spell gives way to frost and ice, with temperatures expected to hit lows of −4 degrees under the influence of an Arctic air mass.

Met Éireann has said Thursday will be generally wet and breezy with scattered showers before the mercury begins to drop overnight.

The north of the country will see rain while the south will experience occasional sunshine. Rain will be heavy at times with possible spot flooding.

It will be coldest in the north with temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees and 6 to 9 degrees further south.

Thursday night will be cloudy, wet and breezy. Frost and ice are to be expected in parts, particularly in the north and west, as lowest temperatures range from −1 to 4 degrees.

Friday is expected to have a cold start with frost and ice persisting in areas.

Cloud and patchy rain will clear, becoming dry with sunny spells and isolated showers, which may become wintry in the north and west. Highest temperatures will reach 3 to 7 degrees.

Friday night will be very cold, frosty and icy as lowest temperatures range from −4 to −1 degrees.

The chilly conditions will continue into Saturday, which is expected to be dry, but with widespread frost and ice.

Cloud will build across the west of the country during the afternoon with wet and windy conditions developing, extending eastward later in the evening, bringing highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Rain may fall as sleet for a time through the evening and early night.

Saturday night will be wet and windy with the chance of wintry falls.

Sunday will be windy with scattered rainfalls mainly affecting Munster and Leinster.

Some sunny spells may develop, but scattered showers may occur also, mostly affecting Atlantic counties.

Temperatures will warm up, hitting highs of 9 to 11 degrees.