Army chaplain who forgave attacker awarded distinguished service medal

Minister for Defence Helen McEntee is pictured alongside Fr Paul Murphy, Private Dylan Geraghty, Private Ciara Shanahan, Corporal Daniel Padden and Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Rossa Mulcahy

A Defence Forces chaplain who survived an attempted murder outside a Galway barracks has been awarded a distinguished service medal.

Father Paul Murphy was stabbed seven times with a hunting knife while attempting to drive into Renmore Barracks in Galway on the morning of August 15th, 2024.

Murphy, who required surgery for his injuries and lost some feeling in his arms, said he forgave his attacker before hugging him in the courtroom following the trial.

His attacker, who was 16 at the time and cannot be identified, was arrested at the scene after being restrained by Irish soldiers.

The Central Criminal Court in Dublin heard he planned to kill a member of the Defence Forces as a form of protest after being radicalised by Islamist extremist content online.

Now 18, he pleaded guilty to attempted murder in 2025. He was sentenced to 10 years in detention with the final two suspended with several conditions, including engaging in a deradicalisation programme.

Murphy forgave his attacker and the pair embraced in the courtroom after he delivered his victim impact statement.

[ Defence Forces chaplain hugs boy who stabbed him and says he is forgivenOpens in new window ]

Fr Paul Murphy exits the Central Criminal Court in Dublin after giving a victim impact statement in a sentencing hearing for a boy who stabbed him. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

The chaplain was awarded a distinguished service medal with merit for “personifying the Defence Forces’ core values in the aftermath” of the attack.

The medal was presented by Minister for Defence Helen McEntee at a ceremony also featuring Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Rossa Mulcahy.

Three other members of the Defence Forces who responded to the attack were also awarded distinguished service medals at a ceremony at the barracks on Thursday.

Private Ciara Shanahan was awarded the distinguished service medal with merit for her actions. She had been on guard duty at the time, immediately alerted the Barrack Guard and attempted to deter the attack while being unarmed.

The Defence Forces said Guard Commander Corporal Daniel Padden and Barrack Guard member Private Dylan Geraghty “responded rapidly” by issuing verbal warnings and warning shots.

Geraghty, who tackled the attacker, was awarded the distinguished service medal, with honour.

Padden, who maintained a defensive position while being prepared to escalate force if necessary, was given a distinguished service medal with distinction. – PA

[ ‘Young people are at Mass here every night’: Chaplain stabbed at barracks on military faithOpens in new window ]