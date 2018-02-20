‘Black Widow’ Catherine Nevin dies aged 67 after cancer battle

Catherine Nevin, who was convicted of killing her husband Tom Nevin, has died in hospital. She had been suffering from cancer and died on Monday night.

Known as the Black Widow, she had been released from a life sentence prison term about a year ago. However, she has spent most of the time since then undergoing treatment.

Nevin (67) was jailed for life in 2000 having been convicted of murdering her husband at their pub, Jack White’s Inn, near Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow, on March 19th, 1996.

She also received a concurrent seven year sentence for soliciting three men - William McClean, Gerry Heapes and John Jones - to kill her husband in 1989 and 1990.

She had always denied any involvement in the murder. She lost an appeal against her conviction in 2003.

In 2010, she also lost an application to have her conviction declared a miscarriage of justice.

She had recently launched a legal challenge to a High Court ruling that prevented her inheriting any part of her late husband’s estate.

Her husband’s siblings had run a legal campaign of a lengthy period to ensure she did not inherit the estate.

Tom Nevin died without leaving a will. His assets included the pub, which was jointly owned with his wife and which she sold in late 1997 for IR£620,000, two Dublin properties, a IR£78,000 insurance policy and cash of IR£197,000.