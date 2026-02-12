Live Ireland v Italy team announcement: Andy Farrell to name side for second round clash

Ireland team to be announced at 2pm

Key reads:

Italy will have a pep in their step coming to Dublin this weekend after their win last time out against Scotland.

So, are wounded Ireland vulnerable to an Italian job? That’s the question Nathan Johns and Gordon D’Arcy discussed on the latest episode of The Counter Ruck podcast.

They also look at some of the wider tactical and skillset deficiencies plaguing Irish rugby, and what can be done to stop the rot.

You can listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Are wounded Ireland vulnerable to an Italian job? Listen | 23:12

“There was a ruck on the letters pages of The Irish Times at the end of last week. Or maybe it was a maul,” Denis Walsh wrote earlier this week, writing of a rather heated debate which kicked off after a reader said he was dreading the invasion of the “wax-jacketed seasonal rugger buggers” into pubs as the Six Nations returned.

Some were amused by the comment, others aghast, with Denis reasoning there’s a “subliminal stand-off between the blowhards and the blow-ins”.

“To sustain itself in the professional era, rugby needed to broaden its appeal. It was a commercial imperative.

“In every sport, bandwagon-jumpers are regarded as opportunistic and flighty, and their behaviour is sniffed at by the long-suffering hard-core, but rugby needed heavily populated bandwagons in order to wash its face.”

Read the piece in full below:

[ Irish rugby bickering is a collision between blowhards and blow-insOpens in new window ]

Here’s how the table looks after round one:

France opened their title defence with a 36-14 bonus-point win over Ireland in Paris last Thursday with Louis Bielle-Biarrey in electric form at the Stade de France.

Skip on to Saturday, Italy hosted Scotland at the Stadio Olympic, which was so drenched they were almost playing water polo for a finish. The Italians held on for an 18-15 win, their first opening-round victory since 2013, piling pressure on Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend ahead of his side hosting old rivals England this weekend.

Speaking of England, they gave Wales an absolute thumping at Twickenham. The poor Welsh haven’t been having an easy time of it lately, and the 48-7 defeat gave no indication their fortunes will be changing any time soon.

Okay, now that we’ve lightened the mood with some off-the-pitch antics, time to turn our attention back to the rugby itself.

Our second round fixtures go like this:

Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, 2.10pm

Scotland v England, Murrayfield, Saturday, 4.40pm

Wales v France, Principality Stadium, Sunday, 3.10pm

Do we want to relive last week? No, not really. It was a rather painful start to the tournament after all.

However, we’re made of stern stuff, and if I was to avoid all mention of last Thursday’s result in favour of chirpier content I’ll run out of things to say fairly rapid.

So how about we ease ourselves in with a story from last Saturday’s game between England and Wales at Twickenham.

[ Twickenham crackdown with 24 fines for ‘public urination’ in connection to England v Wales gameOpens in new window ]

England players during the anthems ahead of last weekend's Six Nations first round fixture against Wales at Twickenham. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Hello everyone! Welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for Ireland’s round two Six Nations team announcement.

Andy Farrell will name his side to face Italy at 2pm, with Gonzalo Quesada to follow closely behind with his matchday 23.

The game will be played at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.10pm.

We’ve a while to go before the teams are announced, so in the meantime we’ll be running through what happened in round one as well as looking ahead to this weekend’s action across the tournament.