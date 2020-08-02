Two men arrested after drugs worth an estimated €441,000 are found in Dublin

Two men have been arrested and drugs worth an estimated €441,000 have been seized following a search operation in Clonsilla, Dublin 15, on Saturday.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí conducted a search under warrant at a house in a residential estate in Clonsilla at approximately 7.30pm on Saturday.

During the course of the operation, suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €171,000 and suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of €270,000 were seized.

Cash to the value of €19,140 was also recovered during the course of the operation, as well as two Rolex watches and various drug paraphernalia.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Blanchardstown Garda station, where they are currently being detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.