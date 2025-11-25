Business

Regulators back €13.6bn Uisce Éireann spend

State water company plans to build or upgrade more than 200 treatment and waste plants

Uisce Éireann workers laying pipes. Regulators propose approving the company's plans to spend almost €14 billion over five years. Photograph: Uisce Éireann
Uisce Éireann workers laying pipes. Regulators propose approving the company's plans to spend almost €14 billion over five years. Photograph: Uisce Éireann
Barry O'Halloran
Tue Nov 25 2025 - 14:072 MIN READ

Regulators are poised to back State water company Uisce Éireann’s plans to spend almost €14 billion on tackling an infrastructure squeeze seen as critical to new home building.

The water company has asked the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) for the go-ahead to spend €13.8 billion on more than 200 water treatment and waste plants among other projects from this year to 2029.

A CRU draft ruling proposes to allow Uisce Éireann spend €13.6 billion over that period, less than the total that the company sought but a 50 per cent increase on what it invested over the previous five years, the regulator confirmed on Tuesday.

Uisce Éireann will spend €8.56 billion on new water supply and waste treatment facilities and €5.02 billion on its operations, under the plans the commission says it will approve, pending public consultation.

READ MORE

Black Friday’s relentless drumbeat

Lawrence Summers: an intellectual giant’s extraordinary fall from grace

Revolut’s latest valuation at $75bn underlines challenge for Irish banks

Traitors Ireland winner Vanessa Ogbonna: ‘When you grow up with not a lot of money, you make sure you’re never stuck’

They cover work on 163 new and existing treatment plants in areas where water quality is at risk, 61 waste handling facilities, 239km of pipelines, work to ensure discharged waste water complies with rules, pumping stations and other infrastructure.

Fergal Mulligan, CRU commissioner, cautioned that the regulator had identified crucial targets that Uisce Éireann must meet in return for getting its plans approved.

How AI is beginning to wreak havoc in the jobs market

Listen | 33:05

Bottlenecks in the State’s water supply system emerged as a key barrier to new house building earlier this year, when the company warned the Government that it faced serious challenges in building infrastructure needed to facilitate the coalition’s 50,000 a-year housing target.

Separate to the investment proposals, the Government pledged €1.4 billion in Budget 2026 to Uisce Éireann from National Development Plan funds to provide supply and waste water treatment facilities needed to support new home building.

Mr Mulligan argued that the cash was needed to facilitate new house construction and to support economic development.

“It will address years of under funding in the country’s water sector and is the largest we have ever proposed,” he said.

The CRU is putting its draft to public consultation before deciding on whether to finally approve the plans.

Justin Johnston, Uisce Éireann’s strategy, resilience and regulation director, welcomed the news.

Uisce Éireann will use the cash to help fund national projects including Water Supply Project Eastern and Midlands Region, which will ship water from the Shannon to big population centres in Leinster, and the greater Dublin drainage scheme.

It will also go to providing additional water and wastewater treatment capacity, cutting leaks and boosting energy efficiency.

“We encourage communities, stakeholders, and individuals to have their say on our ambitious plans,” he said.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning