Two houses hit with petrol bombs in Drogheda

Two more houses have been attacked with petrol bombs in the ongoing criminal feud in Drogheda, Co Louth.

In the first incident, at about 12.20am on Saturday morning, one was found at a house in Ashleigh Heights.

Gardaí say that a window was broken but no one was injured.

In the second incident at about 4am, one was thrown through the window of a house in Springfield Court. No one was injured.

Gardaí say that their investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

They come less than 48 hours after a gunman opened fire and sprayed bullets at a house hitting a man three times.

Gardaí are treating it as attempted murder; it is the third such gun attack in the town in the ongoing feud between two main criminal gangs.