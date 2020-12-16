Two gardaí assaulted in separate attacks in Dundalk

Two gardaí in Dundalk, Co Louth, sustained injuries in assaults in the town in separate incidents on Tuesday.

Suspects have been arrested and charged over the attacks and were due to appear before the courts at a later date.

On Tuesday morning, gardaí on patrol in Dundalk stopped a suspect in a vehicle in The Ramparts area and seized the vehicle from him.

“The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 30s, became abusive and assaulted a Garda member at the scene,” Garda Headquarters said in reply to queries.

The arrested man was charged and was due to appear before Dundalk District Court next month. The woman Garda member who was assaulted was taken for treatment to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

It is understood she suffered injuries to her eye socket and her nose, including broken bones.

In the other incident, at about 9.20am on Tuesday a public order incident broke out as gardaí stopped a man in his 30s in a car on Coes Road.

The man assaulted a male Garda at the scene, inflicting a number of injuries to his face. The man has since been charged and was due to appear before the courts in Dundalk next month.