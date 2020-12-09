Cannabis herb and cash worth €125,000 seized in Galway

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized cannabis herb and cash worth €125,000 at a house in Galway on Tuesday evening.

The Divisional Drugs Unit in Galway carried out the search in the Renmore area of the city at 7pm.

They located a large quantity of cannabis herb worth about €90,000. Gardaí also seized more than €34,500 in cash at the house.

One man in his late 20s was arrested and detained at the North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Galway under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. He has since been released from custody. A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.