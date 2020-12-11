Woman dies after being hit by vehicle near Strokestown

A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle while walking on a main road in Co Roscommon on Friday evening.

The incident occurred between Strokestown and Scramogue Cross on the N5 Longford to Westport road at around 5.30pm.

Gardaí said the pedestrian, aged in her 50s, was fatally injured at the scene and her body was taken to University Hospital Roscommon where a postmortem would be conducted at a later date. The driver, a woman in her 60s, was not injured in the incident.

Local diversions are in place as a stretch of the road has been closed to allow for an examination by forensic officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Castlerea Garda station on (094) 9621637, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.