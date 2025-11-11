Pedestrian who fell after catching his foot in hole is awarded more than €5,000

A man who caught his right foot in a hole on a footpath and fell near his home has been awarded €5,250 by the High Court.

In the case taken by Stephen Devine, Mr Justice Paul Coffey held South Dublin County Council was liable for the incident more than three years ago.

But the judge said he was satisfied the size of the hole was such that it “was clearly visible and therefore avoidable by any pedestrian taking reasonable care for their own safety”.

Mr Justice Coffey said there was contributory negligence on Mr Devine’s behalf which he assessed at 25 per cent, reducing the total award of €7,000 to €5,250.

The case was before the High Court by way of a Circuit Court appeal.

In the Circuit Court, Mr Devine (46), from Harelawn Avenue, Clondalkin, Co Dublin, had sued South Dublin County Council over the accident in January 2022 at Harelawn Drive, in which he broke his right wrist and grazed his knee.

His claim was thrown out after the Circuit Court ruled South Dublin County Council did not have to inspecting all its footpaths. The local authority would only be responsible for someone falling if it had carried out negligent repair works in the area where three surface types – concrete on to macadam on to a brick-based traffic calming feature – joined.

In the High Court, Mr Justice Coffey said the hole lay directly in the line of pedestrian travel from the macadam area on to the red brick surface, and it was not in dispute the hole dimensions were such that it was clearly visible.

Mr Devine and his mother had been walking home from shopping when, to avoid a house where there was a pit bull terrier in the front garden, they diverted to their right towards the roadway.

As his mother stepped off the path Mr Devine claimed his right foot went into the hole and he fell forward on to the red bricks.

The judge ruled, on the balance of probabilities, the accident occurred in the manner alleged by Mr Devine.

Mr Justice Coffey said based on the photographic evidence and that of Mr Devine’s engineer, he found the unravelling of the tarmacadam at the accident spot was “more likely than not due to the absence of a sealant at the intervening kerb which resulted in water ingress and consequent freeze expansion cycles that broke up the adjoining surface of the macadam strip”.

He further found the water ingress in this area was most probably due to a failure by the council to seal the vertical face of the kerb with bitumen emulsion, as required by the standard which was in force when the macadam strip was laid.

Although the judge said there was evidence of routine parking on the pavement in the general vicinity, he was not satisfied the defect was caused by vehicles as argued by the council.

Mr Devine was in a plaster cast for six weeks and had to have physiotherapy afterwards, the court heard.

Mr Justice Coffey said he was satisfied the injury would be classified as a minor wrist injury under personal injuries guidelines.