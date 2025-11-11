Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of grandmother (82) in Cork

A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his 82-year-old grandmother, who died two days after she was dragged down a flight of stairs in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

Bryan Nnadi Ogbo, of Garrydhu Drive, Kilmoney Road, Carrigaline, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday. The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing Stella Ejiatu Nnadi on February 25th last.

The accused was living at the address with his grandmother Stella and his mother Ruby.

Defence senior counsel Jane Hyland said her client had a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia. He did not have access to his injection medication during the period when the offence occurred.

She described the case as “tragic”, indicating that the defendant was “very attached” to his grandmother and “unwell” at the time of the offence. She said her client had been deemed fit to plead.

“I have a psychiatric report that he was fit to plead. The report was written in September. He has possibly deteriorated since then. But even so, I am satisfied that he does have the capacity to give instructions and to enter the plea he has entered today,” she said.

Ms Hyland applied for the extension of free legal aid to allow for the preparation of a psychiatric report. She also asked that a probation court be prepared and stated it would be appropriate for the case to be adjourned until February next year. Ms Hyland indicated this would allow her to put certain steps in place before sentencing.

Judge Helen Boyle noted the extensive mental health difficulties of Mr Nnadi Ogbo. She extended the legal aid in the case to cover the psychiatric report and also directed the preparation of a probation and welfare service report. Judge Boyle told Mr Nnadi Ogbo to co-operate with the probation service while he is in custody. She also directed the preparation of a victim impact statement.

Mr Nnadi Ogbo was remanded in custody for sentencing on February 19th next.

Det Garda Tom Delaney gave an outline of the allegations in the case when it first came before Cork District Court earlier this year.

He said it was alleged Mr Nnadi Ogbo broke into the upstairs bedroom, where his grandmother was located, and dragged her out of the bedroom on February 23rd last.

“He dragged her downstairs. She was off her feet and being dragged headfirst down the stairs and pushed out of the house. She didn’t require hospitalisation at the time. However, Stella Nnadi deteriorated and was subsequently taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) on February 25th. She died later that afternoon.”

Det Garda Delaney said a family member informed him that Mr Nnadi Ogbo had received a diagnosis of schizophrenia. He added that the defendant corroborated the facts of the case during his Garda interview.

A postmortem examination was carried out on Ms Nnadi at CUH by State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers. The results were not released for operational reasons. Ms Nnadi was a native of Nigeria.