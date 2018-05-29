Woman held after allegedly driving at three men

A woman has been arrested after a car mounted a footpath and allegedly drove towards three men in the midlands on Monday.

The woman, who is in her early- to mid-20s, was arrested on suspicion of endangerment after an incident on the Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise, Co Laois, shortly after 5.30pm.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are investigating the link between the incident and an earlier fight in which a man’s ear was bitten.

At about 5.30pm, a fight broke out on the Mountrath Road in Portlaoise when three men, one in his late teens and two in their 20s, allegedly damaged a car belonging to a fourth male, aged in his 20s.

One man received injuries in the fight when his ear was bitten.

As three men walked from the scene of the fight, a car mounted the footpath in an alleged attempt to knock them down. It’s understood the woman who was arrested was an acquaintance of the injured man.

She is being detained in Portlaoise Garda station and is expected to appear in court in the next 24 hours. Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing and involves a “tense” situation.

They are appealing for information and would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the incidents. Anyone with information can contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057-8674100.