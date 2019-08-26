Two arrested over seizure of shotgun in Drogheda

Gardaí have arrested two men in Drogheda over the seizure of a shotgun last month.

On July 8th, gardaí seized a shotgun at Beechwood Avenue, Drogheda, Co Louth.

On Monday, investigating officers arrested two men over the seizure, one in his late 40s, and the other described by gardaí as a youth.

The pair are being detained in Drogheda Garda station, under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

A Garda spokeswoman said investigations were ongoing.

In recent months Drogheda has been at the centre of a feud between two drug gangs, which has been characterised by violence, including several arson attacks and attempted murders.

However, a Garda spokeswoman said the force was not in a position to comment on whether the arrests were linked to the ongoing feud.