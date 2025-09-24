Minister urges anyone involved in illegal burial of Daniel Aruebose to speak to Garda

Floral tributes and a photograph of three-year-old Daniel Aruebose at the scene in Donabate, Co Dublin, where his remains were discovered by gardaí. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has warned anyone involved in the illegal burial of the remains of Dublin boy Daniel Aruebose that they must come forward and speak to gardaí.

He added the manner the child was buried, in a field in Donabate, north Dublin, was a crime even if those who concealed the body were not involved in his death.

“You’re not allowed to bury the bodies of people, even if you had no involvement in the death of the person,” Mr O’Callaghan told reporters in Trim, Co Meath.

“You’re not allowed bury bodies in that manner and it’s a criminal offence to do so.”

The Minister said the Garda needed “to be given time” to investigate given that it was a “sensitive investigation”.

“But I’m confident in the investigation,” he said.

Gardaí “needed to be commended” for the search operation that found Daniel’s remains, saying it was “a very difficult task” in a large area.

He said the people who had information about what happened to Daniel, including how he died and why he was buried in the way he was, had “an obligation” to come forward to gardaí and share that information.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said there had been “16 days of really tough searching” in Donabate before Daniel’s skeletal remains were found last week.

The Garda investigation team was now “doing everything they can” to establish how Daniel died and why he was secretly buried, he said.

“The postmortem was concluded and those results are back and they’re with investigators; they’ll looking at those at the moment,” he said.

“We’ve obviously many other avenues that we have to go with, we have still a way to go before we would be able to speak publicly about some of the outcomes.”

Though gardaí have not released the results of the postmortem examination on the remains of Daniel – who is believed to have died aged about three in 2021 – it is understood no cause of death was established.

His remains, including bones, had decomposed in the moist earth to such an extent that it was not possible to determine the cause of death, though more scans and analysis were being carried out.

Daniel Aruebose

Gardaí have been told in interviews with people who knew Daniel that he died of natural causes and was discovered in his bed. They have claimed his body was buried in the field in Donabate in the panic after his death.

The secret burial concealed his death until last month when a check of a social welfare payment raised concerns for his safety and whereabouts.

Those initial concerns among staff at the Department of Social Protection were escalated to the Garda by Tusla, the child and family agency.

Some of the people who knew Daniel were interviewed. Information supplied during those interviews resulted in the field just outside Donabate village, on Portrane Road, being identified as the boy’s burial ground.

His skeletal remains were found in the field last Wednesday during the third week of the search.